Trauma Therapist Deirdre Arato Turns Her Own Breaking Point Into A Map Home In Beauty In The Brokenness: A Journey Back To The Soul

MENAFN - GetNews)"“Achievement had long been my drug of choice,” she writes,“productivity, my anesthetic.” -“My brokenness is not my prison. It is my portal.”"A Brooklyn-born counselor's memoir and healing guide joins nervous-system science with spiritual practice for anyone who looks strong on the outside and feels lost on the inside

HOUSTON, Texas - October 13, 2026 - Deirdre Arato has sat with hundreds of clients on the worst days of their lives. Her new book starts on one of hers. Beauty in the Brokenness: A Journey Back to the Soul, released September 23, 2026 by Writers of the West, opens with the author in a hospital emergency room in restraints. She is a licensed counselor, a special education teacher and a mother of two, and she is worried most about the classroom observation she has scheduled for the next morning.

From there, Arato goes back to where it started. She grew up in a Brooklyn apartment with a father who was a Marine and an NYPD sergeant and whose violence filled the home, and a mother who drank to get through it. By thirteen she was working. By eighteen, she writes, she was already“soul tired.” She built a life that looked steady from the outside: college, a teaching career, a modest split-level house in New Jersey, flowers in the yard every spring. Then her husband's arrest came across the evening news, and that life came apart.

What followed was years of holding everything up. She worked three jobs, earned a second master's degree, cared for her mother through Alzheimer's and put her children through college and law school, while living with panic attacks and health anxiety.“Achievement had long been my drug of choice,” she writes,“productivity, my anesthetic.”

The turning point came during the pandemic. Months after learning of her estranged father's death by text message, Arato was alone with COVID when a message came to her as a clear“knowing”: reconnect with someone she hadn't spoken to in nearly forty years. That conversation started a four-year spiritual apprenticeship, and it changed how she understood her own pain.“I wasn't chasing love,” she writes.“I was chasing repair.”

Beauty in the Brokenness is part memoir and part practical guide. Across twelve chapters, Arato covers the spiritual meaning of addiction, the ego's habit of self-abandonment, the difference between false power and real power, suffering as a teacher, soul contracts and universal laws, living by one's values, and somatic tools for steadying the nervous system. She draws on trauma psychology and neuroscience alongside Kabbalah, the Bible, the Bhagavad Gita and teachers from Lao Tzu to Joe Dispenza. Each chapter includes“Voices of Wisdom,” reflection prompts, daily practices and a closing“Soul Reminder” so readers can put each lesson to work right away.

In a five-star editorial review, Eva Rose, an editor at Writers of the West, called the book“raw, honest, and quietly life-changing,” adding:“Deirdre Arato starts at her lowest point and doesn't look away. Beauty in the Brokenness is a survivor's memoir and a counselor's toolkit in one, written for anyone who looks fine on the outside and is struggling inside.”

The book doesn't demand belief.“You don't have to call it spiritual,” Arato writes.“Maybe you trust data more than destiny, logic more than faith. That is perfectly fine.” The tools work either way. For readers who do sense something more, the book makes room for that too.

Its central message fits on one line:“My brokenness is not my prison. It is my portal.”

Beauty in the Brokenness is for trauma survivors, people in recovery, adult children of difficult homes, caregivers who have given until there was nothing left, and the therapists and counselors who walk alongside them.

About the Author

Deirdre Arato, M.Ed., LPC, NCC, is a licensed professional counselor, trauma therapist and the founder of Blue Lotus Garden of Healing. Born and raised in Brooklyn, she spent years as a high school and special education teacher before becoming a counselor, and has worked in hospital crisis care and private practice. Her approach combines neuroscience, trauma therapy, somatic healing, mindfulness and spirituality, and she has helped hundreds of clients move beyond survival and reconnect with themselves. She is the mother of two grown children, Savannah and Michael. Beauty in the Brokenness is her first book.

Book Details



Title: Beauty in the Brokenness: A Journey Back to the Soul

Author: Deirdre Arato, M.Ed., LPC, NCC

Publisher: Writers of the West

Release Date: September 23, 2026

ASIN: B0HKT6XDPB

Language: English

Genre: Memoir / Self-Help – Trauma Recovery, Spirituality, Addiction Recovery, Personal Growth

Themes: Childhood trauma, self-abandonment, the father wound, addiction as a spiritual messenger, nervous-system healing, soul contracts and universal laws, forgiveness Available on Amazon: