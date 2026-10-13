MENAFN - GetNews)""I've never been more confident in providing an outstanding Google Maps service, since teaming up with the Kings of AEO and Local Lead Generation." - Paul Truscott, Co-founder, Maptimal"Google Maps ranking specialist Paul Truscott co-founds Maptimal, a service that audits and optimizes Google Business Profiles and AI-generated answer visibility for local businesses in the United States and United Kingdom.

LONDON, England - October 13, 2026 - Paul Truscott, the search marketing specialist known as the "King of Google Maps," has joined forces with James Dooley, the "King of AEO" (answer engine optimization), and Peter Jones, the "King of Local Lead Generation," to launch Maptimal (maptimal). Maptimal is a new service that helps local businesses improve their Google Maps rankings and earn recommendations in AI-generated answers from Google AI Overviews, ChatGPT and Gemini. Maptimal opens for orders on Tuesday, October 13.

Why the King of Google Maps built Maptimal

Paul Truscott has worked in SEO since 2015, specializing in semantic SEO and entity optimization for local businesses. Truscott's own websites have generated more than 150,000 leads for local service businesses across the United Kingdom. Truscott holds the STA Diploma with Distinction and the IFTA Certified Financial Technician credential.

Truscott identified a gap in the local search market: most local businesses have no way to measure whether AI assistants recommend them or their competitors. Customers increasingly ask an AI assistant "who's the best plumber near me?" instead of scrolling through search results. Maptimal gives business owners a clear picture of where they stand in Google Maps and AI-generated answers.

"I've never been more confident in providing an outstanding Google Maps service, since teaming up with the Kings of AEO and Local Lead Generation." - Paul Truscott, Co-founder, Maptimal

How Maptimal works

Maptimal starts with a $17 audit delivered within 60 minutes of ordering. The audit shows where a business ranks on Google Maps across its entire service area, what ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews and Gemini currently say about that business, and a prioritized list of fixes with the reasoning behind each recommendation.

The Maptimal audit covers six areas:



Categories and services - confirming Google classifies the business under the correct trade

Service area and hours - the towns, ZIP codes or postcodes the business covers, plus regular and emergency hours

Photos and posts - visual evidence that a real business operates behind the listing

Reviews and replies - evaluating the material that customers and AI tools draw on when forming recommendations

Consistency across the web - checking that name, address, phone and hours match on the website and directories Local and trade mentions - identifying suppliers, associations and local press that reference the business

Business owners can implement the recommendations themselves, or subscribe to Maptimal's done-for-you service at $247 per month. The done-for-you service covers ongoing Google Business Profile optimization, website and listing corrections, advanced local strategies and a monthly report placing map rankings alongside AI answer visibility. Maptimal requires no contract, and customers can cancel at any time.

Measured, not promised

Maptimal aims to improve a client's map rankings within 60 days but acknowledges that no service can guarantee a specific position on Google or placement in an AI answer. Maptimal tracks a fixed set of searches each month, runs each query multiple times, and records whether AI answers name the client and which competitors appear instead.

Maptimal backs its service with two commitments: a 100 percent money-back guarantee on the audit within 30 days, and the "Maptimal Promise." The Maptimal Promise states that if a business is not recommended more often across the same questions after 90 days of agreed fixes, Maptimal continues working at no charge until that improvement is achieved.

A founding team of search specialists

Truscott launches Maptimal alongside co-founders Dooley and Jones:



James Dooley founded performance lead-generation agency FatRank in 2007. Dooley has built and ranked more than 1,000 websites that have generated over 2 million customer inquiries. Dooley has co-authored eight books on SEO. Peter Jones has worked in search since 2008. Jones runs lead generation operations that bring in more than 20,000 leads per year for a single service business, has managed over £1 million in Google Ads spend, and authored Echo, a playbook for getting businesses named by ChatGPT, Perplexity and Google AI Overviews.

Availability

Maptimal serves local businesses in the United States and United Kingdom, with pricing in both dollars and pounds. Orders open Tuesday, October 13, 2026, at maptimal.