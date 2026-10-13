New Analysis Finds 26% Decline In Google Business Profile Interactions As AI Changes Local Search

MENAFN - GetNews)"New research from digital marketing strategist Arthur "Art" Conforti reveals a 26% decline in Google Business Profile interactions across three established U.S. florists, highlighting the challenges small businesses face as AI-powered search transforms how customers discover local companies."Digital marketing strategist Arthur "Art" Conforti examines declining local search engagement and outlines how small businesses can adapt without abandoning traditional SEO.

SARASOTA, FL - October 13, 2026 - A new analysis of Google Business Profile performance across three established U.S. florists found a 26% decline in customer interactions during a five-month period in 2026 compared with the same period in 2025, raising questions about how artificial intelligence is changing the way consumers discover local businesses.

The findings, published by retail and digital marketing strategist Arthur "Art" Conforti, examined Google Business Profile activity for florists in Texas, Wisconsin, and Maryland from May through September.

Despite maintaining active profiles with current business information, regular posts, product listings, customer reviews, and review responses, all three businesses experienced declines in customer engagement.

Key findings from the analysis include:



26% decline in total Google Business Profile interactions.

30% decline in website clicks originating from the profiles.

21% decline in phone calls.

15% decline in requests for driving directions. Approximately 3,134 fewer customer interactions across the three businesses over five months.

The findings are particularly significant because all three businesses continued receiving ongoing Google Business Profile management throughout the study period.

"For years, Google Business Profile was one of the most valuable tools we had for helping independent businesses compete against companies with much larger advertising budgets," said Conforti. "We could maintain accurate listings, publish fresh content, manage reviews, and help smaller businesses become more visible in their communities. What concerns me now is that we're seeing declining interactions even when that work continues."

AI-Powered Search Is Changing Local Business Discovery

The analysis comes amid significant changes in consumer search behavior.

According to BrightLocal's 2026 consumer research, 45% of surveyed consumers reported using AI tools for local business recommendations, compared with 6% in the previous survey.

Research from Pew Research Center also found that users were less likely to click traditional search results when Google displayed an AI-generated summary.

These developments suggest that consumers are increasingly receiving answers and recommendations directly from AI-powered tools rather than navigating traditional search listings.

Conforti cautions that the three-business analysis does not establish AI as the sole cause of declining Google Business Profile interactions. Changes in search-result layouts, advertising, competition, and other factors may also contribute.

However, he believes the results demonstrate why businesses should begin evaluating their visibility beyond traditional search rankings.

A New Approach to Local SEO and AI Visibility

Rather than recommending that businesses abandon Google Business Profile optimization, Conforti advocates expanding existing digital marketing strategies to include Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) and Answer Engine Optimization (AEO).

His recommended approach combines traditional local SEO with strategies intended to help AI-powered systems discover and understand businesses more effectively.

These include evaluating whether businesses appear in ChatGPT, Gemini, and Google AI Mode recommendations; creating informative website content that answers customer questions; maintaining consistent business information across directories; strengthening online reputations; and implementing appropriate structured website data.

"A strong Google Business Profile is still important, but it can't be the entire strategy anymore," Conforti explained. "We need to make sure businesses are visible wherever customers are looking for recommendations. The objective hasn't changed. We still want customers to find our clients. What's changing is how we accomplish it."

Small Businesses Still Have Opportunities to Compete

Conforti emphasizes that the shift toward AI-powered search does not necessarily mean smaller businesses must dramatically increase their advertising budgets.

Instead, he encourages business owners to focus on communicating their expertise, reputation, services, and local knowledge through accurate and useful online information.

Through Bloometrix, Conforti and his team are studying changes in search behavior and incorporating AI visibility assessments alongside established website optimization, local listing management, and reputation-building strategies.

"I've spent much of my career helping independent businesses compete," Conforti said. "I don't believe the answer is to throw away everything we've learned. We need to build on the strategies that still work and adapt to the new ways customers are finding businesses."

Read the Full Analysis

Conforti's complete article, Is Google Business Profile Losing Its Power? What Small Businesses Need to Know About AI Search, includes the research findings, a detailed infographic, and five practical strategies businesses can use to adapt.

Read the full article:

About Arthur "Art" Conforti

Arthur "Art" Conforti is a Sarasota, Florida-based retail entrepreneur and digital marketing strategist with extensive experience helping independent businesses improve their online visibility and compete in changing markets. His work includes website development, local search optimization, digital marketing, and emerging AI-powered search strategies.

Through his work with Bloometrix and his broader digital marketing team, Conforti continues to research and develop practical approaches to improving business visibility in traditional and AI-powered search environments.

Research Note

The analysis includes three established florist businesses in Texas, Wisconsin, and Maryland. Performance data covers May–September 2026 compared with May–September 2025. Figures are based on Google Business Profile performance reporting, with prior-year totals reconstructed from Google's reported percentage changes. The sample is limited and does not establish a causal relationship between AI search adoption and declining profile interactions.