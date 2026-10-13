Official Luncheon Hosted In Honor Of President Of Laos On Behalf Of President Ilham Aliyev (PHOTO)
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. On October 13, an official luncheon was hosted on behalf of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, in honor of the President of the Lao People's Democratic Republic, Thongloun Sisoulith, Trend 's correspondent reports.
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