Soda Peak Introduces Soda Peak Gummies With Muira Puama, Maca and Ashwagandha in an 82 mg Once-Daily Blend for Men

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Soda Peak

Ogden, UT, USA, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soda Peak today introduced Soda Peak Gummies, a once-daily dietary supplement gummy that the company describes as a daily option for men's energy and vitality wellness. Inside each gummy is a nine-ingredient, 82 mg proprietary blend that opens with muira puama, maca, and catuaba extracts and gives caffeine a line of its own at 5 mg. Soda Peak Gummies are available through the official website.

Official Website: Soda Peak Official Website

Soda Peak Gummies at a Glance

Soda Peak



Form: chewable gummy, 30 gummies per bottle

Suggested use: one gummy once daily

Formula: nine ingredients sharing one 82 mg blend, including muira puama, maca, catuaba, and ashwagandha

Caffeine: 5 mg per gummy, declared separately

Per gummy: 10 calories and 3 grams of added sugars

Made in the USA with globally sourced ingredients, produced in a GMP facility Distributed by Instituto Experience of Lakeland, Florida

What Soda Peak Gummies Are

Soda Peak Gummies are a dietary supplement in gummy form, sold in bottles of 30 with a suggested use of one gummy once daily. The company describes the formula as a convenient daily option for men who want to support their energy and vitality as part of a regular routine. Each gummy is set with apple pectin, a plant-derived gelling agent, and supplies 10 calories. According to the label, Soda Peak Gummies are made in the USA with globally sourced ingredients and produced in a GMP facility, and they are distributed by Instituto Experience of Lakeland, Florida. The formula brings together botanicals from Brazilian, Andean, Ayurvedic, and Chinese traditions with green tea extract, caffeine, and the amino acid L-arginine.

The company positions Soda Peak Gummies for adult men who prefer a simple daily routine: one gummy, once a day, with the full ingredient list printed on the bottle. The black label carries a horse emblem with the line“The Standard of Power,” and the front panel identifies the product as a premium formula of 30 gummies.

Why Soda Peak Comes in Gummy Form

Soda Peak is made as a chewable gummy rather than a capsule or tablet, so the daily serving is simply chewed. The gummy base is built from corn syrup and cane sugar, which supply the 3 grams of added sugars listed on the panel, and it is set with apple pectin, a gelling agent made from fruit; gelatin does not appear on the ingredient list. Sorbitol liquid helps keep the gummy soft, natural flavors set its taste, and citric acid and sodium citrate dihydrate are commonly used in gummies to balance tartness. The result is a 10-calorie daily serving that carries the full 82 mg blend.

Soda Peak Gummies Ingredients

On the Soda Peak label, every active ingredient sits inside one 82 mg proprietary blend, and a footnote gives the blend's dry-powder equivalent as roughly 567 mg. Extracts are concentrated forms of a plant, so a small weight of extract can stand for a larger amount of the dried plant. The nine ingredients are described below in the order they appear on the label. Caffeine is the only one with its own declared amount.

Muira Puama Extract

Muira puama comes from Ptychopetalum olacoides, a shrub native to the Brazilian Amazon. Its bark and roots have long been prepared as a tonic in Brazilian folk practice, and it is the first ingredient listed in the Soda Peak blend. It has been part of Brazilian herbal tradition for generations and is often paired with catuaba, another Brazilian bark, as it is in this formula.

Maca Extract

Maca (Lepidium meyenii) is a root vegetable of the cabbage family that has been grown for centuries in the high Andes of Peru, where it is still eaten as a food. It appears in many men's wellness formulas. It is cultivated at elevations of roughly 4,000 meters (about 13,000 feet), where few other crops thrive, and the root is traditionally dried before being cooked or ground into flour. Maca has been examined in a number of small human studies and remains one of the best-known Andean botanicals.

Catuaba Extract

Catuaba is the name used in Brazil for preparations made from the bark of several native trees. Like muira puama, it has a long history as a traditional tonic in Brazilian folk practice. Trees sold under the catuaba name include Trichilia catigua and species of Erythroxylum, and the bark has traditionally been steeped to make infusions.

Green Tea Extract

Green tea extract comes from the leaves of Camellia sinensis. Green tea is a natural source of catechins, a family of plant compounds, and of naturally occurring caffeine. The most abundant catechin in green tea is epigallocatechin gallate, usually shortened to EGCG, and extracts concentrate these compounds from the leaves.

Caffeine (5 mg)

Of the nine, caffeine alone gets a number of its own on the Soda Peak label: 5 mg per gummy. Declaring it separately lets buyers who keep track of their caffeine intake see exactly what one daily gummy adds. Caffeine occurs naturally in coffee beans, tea leaves, and cacao, and it is one of the most widely consumed ingredients in foods and drinks worldwide.

Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) is a root used in Ayurvedic practice for centuries and one of the most closely studied botanicals in the blend. In a 60-day randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of 64 adults with a history of chronic stress, published in the Indian Journal of Psychological Medicine in 2012, participants who took a full-spectrum ashwagandha root extract had significantly lower scores on stress-assessment scales and lower serum cortisol than those given a placebo. The study was conducted independently and was not affiliated with Soda Peak.

In a separate eight-week randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of 57 young men following a resistance-training program, published in the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition in 2015, participants who took ashwagandha root extract gained significantly more strength in the bench press and leg extension than those given a placebo. The study was conducted independently and was not affiliated with Soda Peak.

L-Arginine

Present in meat, poultry, fish, and dairy foods, the amino acid L-arginine is what the body uses to make nitric oxide, a molecule involved in the normal function of blood vessels. It is described as a conditionally essential amino acid because the body usually makes enough on its own but may need more from food at certain times.

Tribulus Terrestris

Tribulus terrestris is a flowering plant whose fruit has been used in traditional Ayurvedic and Chinese practice. It is a familiar ingredient in men's vitality formulas. The plant grows in warm, dry regions of southern Europe, Asia and Africa, and its spiny fruit has earned it common names such as puncture vine.

Epimedium

Epimedium is a group of leafy plants used in traditional Chinese practice. Its best-known plant compound is icariin. In Chinese herbal tradition, the dried leaves are known as yin yang huo, and the plant is also grown in gardens as a ground cover.

Published research on individual botanicals concerns those ingredients on their own rather than the finished Soda Peak Gummies formula.

How Soda Peak Gummies Are Taken

The label's suggested use is one gummy once daily as a dietary supplement, or as directed by a qualified health care professional. Each bottle contains 30 gummies, a 30-day supply at that serving. The label directs storing the bottle at room temperature, 59 to 86 degrees Fahrenheit (15 to 30 degrees Celsius), keeping it tightly closed, and not using the product if the seal under the cap is broken or missing. Because the serving is a single gummy, there is nothing to measure or mix, and one bottle lines up with one month of daily use.

Soda Peak Supplement Facts

The Soda Peak label lists the following per one-gummy serving:



Serving size: 1 gummy; servings per container: 30

Calories: 10

Total carbohydrate: 3 g (1% Daily Value)

Total sugars: 3 g, including 3 g of added sugars (6% Daily Value)

Sodium: 4 mg (less than 1% Daily Value)

Proprietary blend: 82 mg (about 567 mg in dry-powder terms, per the label's footnote): muira puama extract, maca extract, catuaba extract, green tea extract, caffeine (5 mg), ashwagandha, L-arginine, Tribulus terrestris, Epimedium Other ingredients: corn syrup, cane sugar, water, apple pectin, sorbitol liquid, natural flavors, citric acid, sodium citrate dihydrate

Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000-calorie diet, and a Daily Value has not been established for total sugars or for the proprietary blend. On the bottle, the Supplement Facts panel sits on one side of the label, with the other ingredients and the line“Produced in a GMP Facility” printed directly below it.

Soda Peak Safety Information

Its warning panel asks people who are pregnant, nursing, taking medications, or managing a medical condition to speak with their doctor before starting, and to stop and seek medical advice should any adverse reaction appear. It also advises keeping the product out of the reach of children. Each gummy contains 5 mg of caffeine. Adults who are sensitive to caffeine, or who already take in caffeine from coffee, tea or other products, can count those 5 mg toward their daily total. The suggested use is one gummy a day unless a qualified health care professional advises otherwise.

Where Soda Peak Gummies Are Available

Buyers can order Soda Peak Gummies from the official Soda Peak website in two-, three-, and six-bottle packages. Checkout is handled by BuyGoods, the online retailer that processes orders for the brand, and the current package options and terms appear on the order screen. Orders placed there are covered by the 60-day money-back guarantee listed on the order page.

Frequently Asked Questions About Soda Peak

What is Soda Peak?

It is a once-daily dietary supplement gummy for men, and each gummy delivers a nine-ingredient, 82 mg blend that includes muira puama, maca, and ashwagandha.

What ingredients are in Soda Peak Gummies?

Muira puama extract, maca extract, catuaba extract, green tea extract, caffeine, ashwagandha, L-arginine, Tribulus terrestris, and Epimedium, all within the 82 mg proprietary blend.

How much caffeine does Soda Peak contain?

5 mg per gummy, declared separately on the Supplement Facts panel.

How much sugar is in a Soda Peak gummy?

3 grams of added sugars, with 10 calories per gummy.

How is Soda Peak taken?

One gummy once daily, or as directed by a qualified health care professional. One bottle of 30 gummies lasts 30 days.

How many gummies are in a bottle of Soda Peak?

Each bottle holds 30 gummies, a 30-day supply at one gummy a day.

Does Soda Peak contain gelatin?

Gelatin is not listed among the ingredients. The gummy is set with apple pectin, a plant-derived gelling agent.

What does the 567 mg figure on the Soda Peak label mean?

A footnote on the panel ties the 82 mg blend to roughly 567 mg in dry powders. Extracts are concentrated, so a small weight of extract can stand for a larger amount of the dried plant.

Can Soda Peak be taken every day?

Yes. The label's suggested use is one gummy once daily as a dietary supplement, or as directed by a qualified health care professional.

Is Soda Peak made in the USA?

Yes. The label states that Soda Peak is made in the USA with globally sourced ingredients and produced in a GMP facility.

Who distributes Soda Peak?

According to the label, Soda Peak is distributed by Instituto Experience of Lakeland, Florida.

How should Soda Peak be stored?

Keep it at room temperature, 59 to 86 degrees Fahrenheit (15 to 30 degrees Celsius), with the cap screwed on tightly and away from children.

Where can Soda Peak Gummies be purchased?

Through the official Soda Peak Gummies website, where checkout is handled by BuyGoods.

Does Soda Peak come with a money-back guarantee?

Yes. The official order page lists a 60-day money-back guarantee that applies after at least 30 days of continuous use, and customer service can be reached at +1 (855) 889-3137.

About Soda Peak

Built around a once-daily gummy for men, the Soda Peak brand of dietary supplements is distributed by Instituto Experience. Its aim is to publish complete label information for its product, so that every ingredient, the caffeine amount, and the nutrition figures are clear to buyers from the start. Soda Peak Gummies bring Brazilian, Andean, and Ayurvedic botanicals together with green tea extract and L-arginine in one daily serving.

Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Individual results may vary.

Contact

Kevin Learne Media Relations, Soda Peak

Soda Peak

...

+1 (855) 889-3137





Attachment

Soda Peak Introduces Soda Peak Gummies With Muira Puama, Maca and Ashwagandha in an 82 mg Once-Daily Blend for Men

CONTACT: Kevin Learne Media Relations, Soda Peak Soda Peak... +1 (855) 889-3137