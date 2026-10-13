Holm Security Launches Security Assessment For Microsoft 365

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STOCKHOLM, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holm Security today extended its Vulnerability Management platform with a new Microsoft 365 security assessment, now generally available. The assessment checks a tenant's configuration against over 100 controls based on the CISA Secure Cloud Business Applications (SCuBA) baseline.

Unlike traditional vulnerability scanning, which looks for missing patches and known software vulnerabilities, the new capability focuses on configuration, identity, email, collaboration, and data protection settings that determine how exposed a Microsoft 365 tenant actually is. It is designed to complement Microsoft Secure Score, giving security teams an independent, third-party view of their configuration posture alongside Microsoft's own recommendations.

"Security teams are drowning in alerts from multiple tools," says Stefan Thelberg, Co-founder and Product Manager at Holm Security. "They log into one platform for network vulnerabilities, another for Microsoft Secure Score, and potentially a third tool if they purchased a specialist Microsoft 365 solution. We eliminate that fragmentation with one platform, one workflow, and unified prioritization across your entire attack surface."

Holm Security's security assessment for Microsoft 365 is included at no additional cost for existing customers. It joins Active Directory security assessment, launched earlier this year, giving customers a complete view of identity and cloud risk across their environment.

Visit Holm Security for a deeper look at what the assessment checks and how it compares to Microsoft Secure Score.

About Holm Security

Holm Security is a European leader in exposure and vulnerability management, helping organizations build a systematic, risk-based, and proactive cyber defense. Holm Security gives security teams the visibility and control to manage exposure and reduce risk. That matters as threats grow more complex and regulatory pressure rises across Europe. Built and hosted in Europe, the Next-Gen Vulnerability Management Platform combines deep vulnerability management with built-in Attack Surface Management. It delivers both security excellence and the data sovereignty that organizations increasingly demand. Learn more at holmsecurity.com.

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