Jabra Worklife Report Unveils A Productivity Paradox: AI Is Giving Workers Time Back, But They're Not Working Any Less

The new global study of more than 6,000 knowledge workers found frequent AI use is linked to better teamwork and connection, even as 85% of employees report more work in at least one area

LOWELL, Mass., Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jabra, a global leader in professional audio and video solutions, today released WorkLife 2026: The New Shape of Work, a global study examining how AI is changing the daily workday, conducted by the Jabra Research Institute. Based on a survey of more than 6,000 knowledge workers across the globe, the findings show that as AI becomes more embedded in work, employees are collaborating more, taking on more tasks and experiencing the shift in very different ways.

AI Is Supposed to Save Time. So Why Are Workers Doing More?

Across every category of work measured in the study, employees say the amount of work they do has increased over the past year. Strategic planning and analysis saw the largest increases, with around half of workers reporting they spend more time on both than they did a year ago (51%), followed by 50% who say creative work increased and 49% who noted spending more time on administrative tasks. The findings show that rather than reducing work, AI is broadening it.

The study also challenges the assumption that more AI use means employees are spending less time collaborating. Instead, frequent AI use is linked to more interaction with colleagues and a stronger sense of connection within teams.



42% of employees say they collaborate more than they did a year ago, compared with just 13% who collaborate less.

Of these, 64% of frequent AI users say they work more with their colleagues today than they did a year ago, compared with 25% of employees who use AI less frequently. As AI takes on more individual tasks, meetings are becoming more important as a space for the work that still requires human input. In fact, 40% of employees say they spend most of their meeting time problem solving, while 39% spend it making decisions.



AI Is Impacting Worker Satisfaction, But Not Equally

While AI is reshaping work for many employees, 32% say their work has changed little or not at all over the past year. These workers report some of the lowest levels of satisfaction, preparedness and career optimism in the study.

At the other end are“AI Superusers,” a group representing about 15% of the workforce who have integrated AI into their everyday work, have strong support from their organization and have adapted how they work as AI becomes more embedded in their roles. These workers report some of the highest levels of satisfaction, preparedness and career optimism.



The divide is especially visible across seniority levels. Only a fraction (18%) of employees in non-managerial roles say their work has changed significantly or fundamentally over the past year, compared to 47% of senior leaders.

The superusers also appear to sit at the top, with 30% of senior leaders claiming they are heavy AI users, compared to 8% of employees without management responsibilities. Meanwhile, 40% of employees in non-managerial roles use AI only monthly or less compared with 14% of top management.

Training shows a similar pattern, with 64% of non-managers having received no AI training or only a brief introduction, compared with 26% of senior leaders. And even when training is available, its usefulness varies. Just 39% of non-managers who received training say it was very or extremely relevant to their role, compared with 76% of senior leaders.

Managers Could Determine Who Gets Ahead With AI

Being a self-starter isn't enough, as data shows managers are a critical part of how employees use and adapt to AI. The findings suggest that access to AI is only one piece of the equation. How employees are supported when using it may be just as important as the technology itself.



Employees with an AI capable manager are 2.4x more likely to use AI daily, with 65% doing so compared to 27% of employees without that support. Yet, half of workers don't describe their manager as capable of supporting them with AI. And the impact extends beyond how often employees use the technology. Those with an AI capable manager rate their career optimism an average of 8.3 out of 10, compared with 5.5 among those without one.

“The winning companies of the future will be the companies that win at AI deployment,” said Calum MacDougall, President at Jabra.“Winning at AI deployment depends on leaders listening and engaging with their teams to fully understand what they need to work with AI productively.”

Workers Are Starting to Talk Their Way Through the Workday

How employees use AI is changing too. Workers are increasingly moving beyond typed prompts, and instead using voice to think through ideas, solve problems and delegate tasks to AI.



Workers who regularly speak to AI are 24% less likely to associate work with stress and 23% less likely to report exhaustion.

They are also 37% more likely to say their job feels secure than those who primarily type. Voice users also report greater career optimism and feel better prepared for the future of work, pointing to another shift underway as AI becomes a more regular part of the workday. Employees are not only using AI more, but beginning to change how they interact with it.



“We all talk to our work colleagues. Having conversations with our AI colleagues is a natural extension of the way we already work – when we can simply speak & iterate in the flow of work, AI becomes a practical partner and colleague,” MacDougall said.“Companies that make this human to AI conversation seamless and secure will unlock the best returns on their AI investments.”

Download the full“WorkLife 2026: The New Shape of Work” study here:

Methodology

The“WorkLife 2026: The New Shape of Work” report is based on a survey conducted in May 2026 by Toluna on behalf of the Jabra Research Institute among more than 6,000 knowledge workers across six markets: France, Germany, India, Poland, the United Kingdom and the United States. Covering almost 200 variables, the study explores how AI is changing the way people work, how organizations are responding, and what separates the workers who are thriving from those who feel left behind.

The Jabra Research Institute studies workplace productivity, collaboration and communication trends that impact knowledge workers.

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