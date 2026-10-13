Sunhydrogen Provides Austin Pilot Plant Update And Reports 12.3% Solar To Hydrogen Efficiency In Small Scale Lab Testing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCQB: HYSR), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce renewable hydrogen using sunlight and water, today provided an update on field testing at its Austin pilot plant, its participation in UT Austin Hydrogen Days, and new efficiency results from its work with CTF Solar.

New Modules Delivered to Austin Pilot Plant

SunHydrogen recently shipped four new modules to its pilot plant at the Hydrogen ProtoHub, which is co-managed by The University of Texas at Austin Center for Electromechanics (UT-CEM) and GTI Energy. Since installation, the modules have shown two weeks of consistent performance under real outdoor conditions. The new modules incorporate improvements the SunHydrogen team made after initial commissioning, and the data collected in Austin continues to guide the Company's engineering work as it moves its technology from controlled laboratory testing to outdoor operation.

UT Austin Hydrogen Days at the Hydrogen ProtoHub

On October 9, 2026, SunHydrogen President and CEO Tim Young spoke at UT Austin Hydrogen Days, held at the Hydrogen ProtoHub. Following his remarks, Mr. Young and Hans Peter Klein, US Managing Director, answered questions from attendees and led demonstrations of SunHydrogen modules producing hydrogen on site.

"Hydrogen Days gave us the chance to show people our technology working outside the lab," said Mr. Young. "Seeing the modules produce hydrogen in person, and answering direct questions about how they work, is the best way to explain what we are building. I want to thank Michael Lewis, Director of the Center for Electromechanics at The University of Texas at Austin, and Austin Mabrey, Research Engineer and lead operator of the Hydrogen ProtoHub, for hosting us and for their continued support of our pilot plant. I also want to thank GTI Energy for its safety review and on site systems integration support."

"The questions we received were practical and thoughtful," said Mr. Klein. "People wanted to understand cost, durability and where this technology fits. Those are the same questions guiding our work in Austin."

12.3% Solar to Hydrogen Efficiency Results

In collaboration with CTF Solar GmbH, SunHydrogen has developed small scale modules using a new cell layout with improved solar cell output, a key metric for water splitting. In laboratory testing, these modules reached an active-area solar to hydrogen (STH) efficiency of 12.3%, measured at the Honda R&D Co., Ltd. research facility in Japan. This is up from the 10.8% STH efficiency Honda R&D previously validated for SunHydrogen.

"This result is evidence that our cell design work with CTF Solar can deliver higher efficiencies, and higher efficiency is a critical part of the path toward more economical hydrogen," said Mr. Young. "Our next step is to carry these gains to larger prototypes, with the goal of eventually bringing them to the full size panels we are testing in Austin, which are designed to be manufactured commercially using existing manufacturing infrastructure."

A Message to Shareholders

"I want to again thank our investors for their patience and support," Mr. Young continued. "Moving from the lab to real world testing in Austin has brought challenges, which is expected for any new technology. Our team, together with our partners at The University of Texas at Austin, GTI Energy, CTF Solar and Honda R&D, is working through those challenges one by one. I am grateful for the commitment of our employees and partners, and I look forward to sharing further progress."

About SunHydrogen, Inc.

SunHydrogen is developing breakthrough technologies to produce renewable hydrogen in a market that Goldman Sachs estimates to be worth $1 trillion+ per year by 2050. Our patented SunHydrogen Panel technology, currently in development, uses sunlight and water to produce low-cost renewable hydrogen. Like solar panels that produce electricity, our SunHydrogen Panels will produce renewable hydrogen. Our vision is to become a major technology supplier in the new hydrogen economy. By developing, acquiring and partnering with other critical technologies, we intend to enable a future of emission-free hydrogen production for all industrial applications such as fertilizer and petroleum refining as well as fuel cell applications for mobility and data centers. To learn more about SunHydrogen, please visit our website at .

Safe Harbor Statement

Matters discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other factors, known and unknown, including the risk factors described from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained herein are applicable only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required under applicable law.

Press Contact: ...