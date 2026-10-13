Symbotic Announces Acquisition Of Cellumation, Advancing Next-Generation Sortation Technology For The Global Supply Chain

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Acquisition adds the celluveyorTM, a software-driven sortation platform that replaces traditional conveyor infrastructure with intelligent, omnidirectional movement, enabling greater density, throughput, and efficiency

cellumation will continue to operate under its own name from its headquarters in Bremen, Germany, serving its global customer-base while accelerating Symbotic's expansion across Europe

WILMINGTON, Mass. and BREMEN, Germany, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Symbotic Inc. (Nasdaq: SYM ), a leader in A.I.-enabled robotics technology for the supply chain, today announced the acquisition of cellumation GmbH (cellumation), a Bremen, Germany-based automation company and creator of the celluveyor, a patented, software-driven sortation technology.

Beyond the Conveyor: A Denser, Smarter Symbotic System

The celluveyor is made up of hundreds of independently controlled, omnidirectional cells. Each cell can move an item in any direction, meaning the celluveyor does not simply move products; it decides where products should go while moving them.

By replacing traditional conveyor-based sortation with this intelligent, software-driven surface, Symbotic expects to deliver more throughput and handle a wider range of products in a fraction of the space traditional conveyors require. The technology – a key enabler for the next generation of inbound and outbound robotic cells – is a natural fit with Symbotic's roadmap: it will enable Symbotic to simplify cell architecture and free up critical warehouse space for more storage and other high-value uses, with the potential to reduce capital equipment costs.

“cellumation's technology is a game-changer,” said Rick Cohen, Chairman and CEO of Symbotic.“By bringing the celluveyor into the Symbotic portfolio, we are accelerating our ability to help customers achieve higher performance, better space utilization, and lower system costs while continuing to push the boundaries of physical AI across the supply chain.”

A Platform for the Entire Industry

cellumation's technology is particularly relevant in industries and markets where facility footprints are constrained and efficient use of space is increasingly critical. The technology is already proving its compelling value in live deployments for postal, e-commerce, and logistics operators worldwide. To that end, cellumation will continue operating under its own name, serving its existing customers and growing its business – in addition to being integrated into Symbotic's systems.

Said Cohen:“Building on our recent acquisitions of ARMS Innovations and Fox Robotics, this transaction brings another diversified, standalone product into Symbotic's portfolio – one that will be sold both directly to customers and other integrators, and integrated into Symbotic's solutions.”

“From the beginning, our vision has been to create a completely new category of material flow technology,” said Dr.-Ing. Hendrik Thamer, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of cellumation.“Joining Symbotic provides us with the resources, scale, and strategic partnership needed to accelerate that vision globally. Just as importantly, cellumation will continue serving customers across multiple industries, bringing the benefits of the celluveyor to organizations wherever it can create value.”

cellumation's founding team – both Thamer and Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Dr.-Ing. Claudio Uriarte – will remain with the company and continue to lead its operations.

Accelerating Symbotic's Push Into Europe

The acquisition also strengthens Symbotic's presence in Europe. cellumation brings a proven track record of automation deployment across the region, established customer relationships, an experienced local leadership team, and accomplished regional organization.

ABOUT SYMBOTIC

Symbotic is an automation technology leader reimagining the supply chain with its end-to-end, A.I.-powered robotic and software platform. Symbotic reinvents the warehouse as a strategic asset for the world's largest retail, wholesale, food & beverage, and medical supply distribution companies. Applying next-generation technology, high-density storage and machine learning to solve today's complex distribution challenges, Symbotic enables companies to move goods with unmatched speed, agility, accuracy and efficiency. As the backbone of commerce, Symbotic transforms the flow of goods and the economics of the supply chain for its customers. For more information, visit symbotic.com.

ABOUT CELLUMATION GMBH

cellumation GmbH, based in Bremen, Germany, develops and produces highly innovative, intelligent conveyor systems for intralogistics. Founded in 2017, the company has established itself as a pioneer in flexible and space-saving conveyor technology with its celluveyor (short for“cellular conveyor”). The technology is based on modular, hexagonal conveyor cells with omnidirectional wheels that can be individually controlled, enabling maximum efficiency in material flow – ideal for industries such as logistics, manufacturing, and e-commerce. With over 70 employees and an internationally growing presence, cellumation is driving the future of automation forward. For more information, visit cellumation.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, statements that are not historical facts, including statements concerning possible or assumed future actions, business strategies, events, backlog, or results of operations, are forward-looking statements. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words“will,”“believes,”“estimates,”“expects,”“projects,”“forecasts,”“may,”“should,”“seeks,”“plans,”“scheduled,”“anticipates,” or“intends” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about Symbotic's acquisition of cellumation. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. Certain of these risks are identified and discussed in Symbotic's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on November 24, 2025. These forward-looking statements are expressed in good faith, and Symbotic believes there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that the events, results or trends identified in these forward-looking statements will occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on that date. Symbotic is not under any obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update, alter or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers should carefully review the statements set forth in the reports that Symbotic has filed or will file from time to time with the SEC.

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