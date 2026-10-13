Gala Reale Di Savoia To Make It's Montreal Debut In Support Of Point D'appui Foundation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A distinguished evening that will unite philanthropy, history and community impact in the presence of His Royal Highness Prince Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia

MONTREAL, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A centuries-old philanthropic tradition will meet a contemporary community this fall as the Gala Reale di Savoia makes its Montreal debut on Saturday, November 7, in support of Point d'Appui Foundation and its efforts to create adapted housing that enable adults living with intellectual disabilities or autism spectrum disorder to live with greater independence, dignity and belonging.

The sixth Canadian edition of the Gala will bring together representatives from Montreal's business, philanthropic and community sectors at the Salon Ville-Marie at Place Ville-Marie, in the heart of downtown Montreal. The evening will be held in the presence of His Royal Highness Prince Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia, Prince of Piedmont and Prince of Venice, Duke of Savoy and Grand Master of the Dynastic Orders of the Royal House of Savoy.

"Solidarity has always been at the heart of the House of Savoy's tradition. It is a privilege to join the Canadian Delegation in Montreal and to support the Point d'Appui Foundation in its work to build a future where every adult can live with confidence, dignity and a true sense of home," His Royal Highness Prince Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia.

The event will shine a spotlight on an increasingly important issue for individuals and families: the need for safe, adapted and sustainable housing that can help adults living with intellectual disabilities or autism spectrum disorder achieve greater autonomy and participate fully in community life.

A First for Montreal

Presented by the Canadian Delegation of the Dynastic Orders of the Royal House of Savoy, the Montreal event marks the first time the Gala Reale di Savoia will be held in the city.

The presence of Prince Emanuele Filiberto reflects the international reach of a philanthropic tradition carried forward through the Dynastic Orders of the Royal House of Savoy and their various initiatives and delegations around the world.

The Gala is held in a different city each year, with proceeds directed toward a cause selected for its mission and impact within the local community.

A Nearly 1,000-Year Legacy Meets a Modern-Day Challenge

The House of Savoy traces its history back nearly 1,000 years. Originating in the Alpine regions of Europe, the dynasty played a significant role in European and Italian history, including during the unification of Italy in the 19th century.

Today, the Dynastic Orders of the Royal House of Savoy continue this tradition through initiatives rooted in service, solidarity and charitable engagement.

In Montreal, that legacy will support a distinctly contemporary objective: helping adults living with intellectual disabilities or autism spectrum disorder access housing and support services designed to foster independence and a stronger sense of community.

72 Adapted Housing Units Planned

At the centre of the Point d'Appui Foundation's long-term vision is an ambitious project to develop 72 adapted housing units, with implementation planned over the next three to five years.

All funds raised through the Gala will help advance the project and support the programs needed to prepare future residents for the transition to a more independent living environment rooted in a sense of community and inclusion.

Among the Foundation's planned initiatives are independent-living workshops, personalized support and activities designed to build confidence and encourage residents' integration into their new community.

“Our goal goes far beyond creating housing. We want to help build true communities where residents can feel safe, supported and included, while developing greater independence and actively participating in community life,” says Point d'Appui Foundation.

An Evening with a Purpose

The Gala Reale di Savoia will take place on Saturday, November 7, 2026, at the Salon Ville-Marie at Place Ville-Marie in Montreal.

For the organizers, the evening represents the meeting of two worlds: a philanthropic tradition rooted in centuries of history and an urgent need to create more inclusive and independent living opportunities for adults with intellectual disabilities or autism spectrum disorder.

For information and tickets:

Press relations:

Felipe Del Pozo

JPM Marketing Solutions Inc.

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(514) 616 4713

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at