MADD Canada And NLC Share Sober Driving Messages With Students In Newfoundland And Labrador

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Exclusive Screening of Trapped Featured in School Program

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Oct. 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Students at St. Kevin's High in Goulds will be among the first in Newfoundland and Labrador to see MADD Canada's 2026–2027 School Program, as the organization brings its impaired-driving prevention message to schools across the province. Supported by Provincial Sponsor Newfoundland Labrador Liquor Corporation (NLC), today's exclusive screening marks the beginning of this year's provincial tour.

Road crashes are a leading cause of death among Canadian youth, with alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs involved in more than half of these crashes. Education and awareness can help young people recognize the risks and make informed choices. MADD Canada's one-hour School Program presentations for students in Grades 7 through 12 deliver strong messages about the impacts of impaired driving and encourage youth to make safe choices.

“Young people play an important role in ending impaired driving,” said Trisha Dosaj, National President of MADD Canada, who was injured in an impaired driving crash in 2013 with her daughter, Sophia, while her sister, Jayna, and unborn niece, Lauren, were killed in the same crash.“We want students to feel empowered to speak up, make safe decisions and never be afraid to stop a friend from getting behind the wheel impaired. A safe ride home can prevent a tragedy and ensure everyone gets home to the people who care about them. MADD Canada is grateful to NLC for supporting the delivery of 25 presentations this year.”

“NLC is dedicated in supporting MADD Canada to educate youth on the dangers of impaired driving,” said Bruce Keating, President and CEO of NLC.“No matter what type of vehicle they are driving, it is never ok to get behind the wheel while impaired. By empowering and encouraging young people to make smart, responsible choices to protect themselves and others, we are helping to make our roads and communities safer for everyone.”

In Trapped, the new film featured in MADD Canada's 2026–2027 School Program, Gabe, the main character makes a reckless decision that leaves him trapped - both in a vehicle and in the consequences of his actions. The film gives students a starting point to discuss the decisions and circumstances that can lead to impaired driving, and the devastating consequences that can follow.



Schools can choose the format that best meets their needs: traditional assembly, classroom, or virtual presentations. A new interactive quiz gives students an opportunity to test their knowledge and learn more about impaired driving. Following the presentation, each school receives a School Kit which includes an Educators' Guide along with additional resources to help teachers continue the sober driving conversation throughout the school year.

MADD Canada is grateful to its National and Provincial Sponsors for supporting the School Program. For more information on our sponsors and to view a clip of MADD Canada's School Program, check out: maddyouth.ca/school-program/.

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims and survivors of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. For more information, visit .

About NLC

NLC is a Crown Corporation of the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador with responsibility through the Liquor Corporation Act, the Liquor Control Act, and the Cannabis Control Act for the importation, sale, distribution and management of beverage alcohol and cannabis.

NLC is one of the province's largest retailers, offering over 4,000 products annually. Its extensive retail distribution network includes 27 corporate Liquor Stores, 140 Agency Stores, more than 550 Brewers' Agents, and approximately 1,300 licensed establishments including restaurants, lounges and other licensees. NLC also provides special order services.

In addition to alcohol, NLC regulates and distributes to 62 licensed cannabis retailers and operates a secure online platform for legal cannabis purchases at ShopCannabisNL.com

NLC runs a 77,000-square-foot distribution centre as well as a manufacturing facility which specializes in blending, bottling, and canning, with products exported to over 30 countries.

All profits from NLC are returned to the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador to be reinvested in the province by funding key public services. Through every product, partnership, and service, NLC is committed to earning public trust and delivering lasting value to Newfoundland and Labrador.

For more information:

Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or ...

Tara Haley, Manager Corporate Responsibility and Communications, NLC, 709-724-1165 or ...

