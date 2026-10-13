Assam: 68-Year-Old Tutor Arrested For Molesting Girl Student

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 13 (IANS) A 68-year-old private tutor was arrested in Assam's Dhubri district for allegedly molesting an eight-year-old girl during home tuition sessions, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Mosaraf Hussain, son of late Mahammad Ali Bepari, was arrested from the district following a complaint lodged by the minor's family.

According to police, the alleged incident took place at the child's residence in Bidyapara Part-II, also known as Bhatigaon, where Hussain used to conduct private tuition classes.

The matter came to light after the girl reportedly refused to attend her scheduled lessons. When her guardians questioned her about her reluctance, she allegedly disclosed that the tutor had subjected her to inappropriate physical contact during the sessions.

Suspecting wrongdoing, the family decided to record one of the tuition sessions on a mobile phone. The footage allegedly captured the accused engaging in inappropriate behaviour with the minor, prompting the guardians to approach the Bazar TOP police outpost.

The family subsequently handed over the recording to the police and sought action against the tutor.

Acting on the complaint and the material submitted by the guardians, a police team led by Sub-Inspector Abhajyoti Rabha took up the matter and arrested Hussain at around 7.30 p.m. on Monday.

Police have registered a case against the accused under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and other applicable legal provisions.

The POCSO Act provides a special legal framework for protecting children from sexual offences and prescribes stringent penalties for offenders found guilty.

Further details regarding the specific sections invoked, the accused's production before a court and subsequent legal proceedings were not immediately available.

The incident has once again drawn attention to the importance of safeguarding children during private tuition and other activities conducted outside formal school settings.

The investigation is underway to establish the circumstances of the alleged offence and examine the evidence collected in the case.