Those Speaking Against Country Should Be Jailed, Not Just Booked, Demands Eknath Shinde (IANS Exclusive)

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said that those speaking against the country or engaging in activities he described as treasonous should be jailed, not merely have FIRs filed against them, as he accused the Opposition of attempting to create unrest and undermine the country's progress.

Speaking to IANS, Shinde described Monday as a "black day" in the country's history, alleging that democracy and the Supreme Court had been disrespected by the Opposition's protest march against the country's highest judicial institution.

"Yesterday will be remembered as a black day in the history of the country because democracy and India's highest judicial institution were disrespected. In India's history, a protest march has never been taken out against the Supreme Court. This is an attack on the country's highest judicial institution. They want to spread unrest and chaos in the country. This is a major, well-planned conspiracy," he said.

Shinde alleged that the protest was part of an international conspiracy and accused the Opposition of attempting to obstruct the country's development.

"I will say that it is an international conspiracy. Protesting with them is treason. The Leader of the Opposition works like a puppet. It is shameful that they are trying to hinder the country's progress," he said.

Claiming that the Opposition was attempting to tarnish India's image internationally, Shinde praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and said the country was moving towards the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047.

"PM Modi has taken the country to great heights. He is taking the country forward towards Viksit Bharat by 2047. At a time when the economies of several countries have collapsed, he is taking India from the Fragile Five to the top five," he said.

Shinde attributed the Opposition's criticism to jealousy and said that 140 crore Indians stood with the Prime Minister. He also accused Opposition leaders of being desperate to return to power despite repeated electoral defeats.

He further criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over an alleged incident involving a woman journalist during Monday's protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

A woman journalist had claimed that she was three months pregnant and alleged that Gandhi grabbed her hand and pulled her forward before his security personnel pushed her away while she was covering the protest.

Questioning Gandhi's conduct, Shinde said it was inappropriate for the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha to behave in such a manner and accused him of seeking publicity. He urged citizens to consider whether Opposition leaders were working to unite or divide the country.

"It is the responsibility of every citizen to ensure that they fail," he said, referring to the Opposition.

Shinde also reacted to the controversy involving actor Imran Khan following his protest in Mumbai, alleging that forces were attempting to damage India's reputation.

"The way people say that we will make the country as strong as China, what is this? What is the purpose and intention? The way the INDIA bloc is trying to stop the country's progress, we have to make them fail," he said.

Reiterating his demand for strict action against those he accused of acting against the country, Shinde said,“Not just an FIR, they should be put in jail if they are speaking against the country or engaging in treasonous activities.”

Referring to the Emergency, he said that people were now free to approach the Supreme Court, organise protests and express their views, unlike during the period when restrictions were imposed on the media.

Shinde also criticised Gandhi for allegedly comparing himself to Lord Shiva. He said such comparisons were inappropriate and warned the Opposition against what he described as provocative conduct.

Shinde further said those who compared themselves to Lord Shiva should remember the symbolism of the deity's third eye, adding that the INDIA bloc and other Opposition parties would be reduced to ashes by its fire.