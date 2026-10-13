Deletion Doesn't Change Sentiment, Shows True Intentions: BJP On Cong Post Targeting CJI

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) The Congress party, despite firing the worker behind the controversial X post on the Chief Justice of India (CJI), continues to receive harsh criticism from the ruling party, with the latter calling it a reflection of the“party's true intentions and mindset”.

Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar, reacting to the raging row, was unsparing in his attack, saying that this showed Congress and Rahul Gandhi's“strategy” of abusing and undermining the country's democratic institutions.

The controversy erupted after an 'objectionable post' on X from the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) handle, demanding CJI Surya Kant's resignation over the latter's comments on the law and order situation.

Following intense backlash, the Kerala Cong unit deleted the post and sacked the person behind it while offering an explanation that the tweet was published without the knowledge, consent or consultation of the KPCC leadership.

Chandrasekhar, while hitting out at the Congress party, said, "Deleting a tweet does not change the sentiment behind it or what the Congress party thinks and does. Rahul Gandhi has a strategy of abusing India and its institutions, whether the judiciary, Election Commission, government, media or young entrepreneurs."

BJP National Secretary Rohan Gupta accused the Congress party of resorting to 'anarchy' and claimed that its dangerous designs for the country are only showing up now.

Rohan Gupta said, "How can anyone make such statements about the CJI? Whether it is the Election Commissioner, the CJI or the President, will Congress create anarchy whenever a constitutional authority does not agree with it? This dangerous side of Congress is now being exposed before the country..."

Further seeking an apology, he asked,“This tweet has exposed Congress's true nature. Anyone holding a constitutional post who does not follow Congress's line is asked to resign. What kind of remark is this? Will Congress apologise?”

Earlier, BJP spokesperson C.R. Kesavan called out the 'crass culture' of Congress, stating,“This pungent tweet shows the crude and uncivilised culture encouraged and perpetrated by Rahul Gandhi.”