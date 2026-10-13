Ramayana: Anupam Kher As Jatayu, New Poster Reveals Voice Behind Epic's Brave Hero

Continuing to build anticipation with a series of character reveals, the makers of Namit Malhotra's Ramayana have unveiled a new poster featuring Jatayu, the revered symbol of courage and dharma, voiced by Anupam Kher. With just 8 days to go before advance bookings for Part 1 open on Dussehra, the film is gearing up for its worldwide theatrical release on 5 November 2026.

The makers of Namit Malhotra's Ramayana have unveiled a new poster featuring Jatayu, introducing audiences to one of the epic's most revered characters, brought to life through Anupam Kher's voice. The latest reveal continues the film's character poster campaign, offering a glimpse into the key figures who form an integral part of the timeless story.

The poster features a close-up of Jatayu, with his intense gaze taking centre stage, while a second visual captures the majestic bird with his wings spread wide. Titled The Wings of Dharma, the reveal reflects Jatayu's courage, resolve and unwavering commitment to standing up for what is right.

Sharing the poster on social media, the makers wrote,

“When evil took flight, courage rose to meet it.

He fought not for victory, but for what was right.

Jatayu. The Wings of Dharma.

Anupam Kher as Jatayu in Ramayana.”

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In the epic, Jatayu is remembered for his courageous attempt to rescue Sita from Ravana. Despite knowing the formidable challenge before him, he confronts Ravana, embodying the values of courage, sacrifice and dharma. Anupam Kher lends his voice to the revered character, bringing Jatayu's bravery and conviction to the screen.

Bringing one of the world's most revered epics to the big screen, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Rocking Star Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is envisioned as a two-part epic. Part 1 will release worldwide on 5 November 2026, followed by Part 2 in Diwali 2027, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam across India. The film will release in IMAX, with Sony Pictures distributing it globally, excluding India, while Dharma Productions will distribute the film in the Hindi-speaking market.