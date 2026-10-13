F1 Returns To Africa After 1993 As Rwanda Signs 10-Year Deal To Host Races From Early 2030S

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) Formula 1 returns to Africa for the first time since 1993, as Rwanda has signed a 10-year deal to host the races from early 2030s, F1 announced on Tuesday.

This marks a special milestone to bring the sport back to the continent, as F1's long-standing ambition to race in Africa will be fulfilled. Once a new purpose-built circuit in Bugesera, Rwanda, is completed, the series will start racing there. It is expected to be completed early next decade.

The circuit will be located approximately 40 kilometres south of the capital city Kigali and will be adjacent to the new Kigali International Airport. It will not only be used for race weekends, but the venue will serve as a 365-day destination which can host other motorsport events, "major events, conferences and entertainment, helping to drive long-term economic growth and investment across the region," F1 further stated.

Rwanda has developed itself as a leading destination for sports in Africa. It hosted the UCI Road World Championships, the ICC Women's Challenge Trophy, 2023 FIFA Congress, the Basketball Africa League, the 2024 FIA General Assemblies and the FIA Awards Ceremony.

Speaking on the development, President and CEO of F1, Stefano Domenicali, highlighted that this is a "landmark moment" for the sport.

"Today is a landmark moment for Formula 1. With Rwanda joining the calendar from the next decade, our sport will race in every inhabited continent, bringing the World Championship closer than ever to fans around the globe," Domenicali said.

Africa has always been part of Formula 1's future, and from the beginning we were determined to return in the right way, with the right partner, a long-term commitment and a clear vision for creating meaningful impact.

"I would like to thank His Excellency Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda, the Government of Rwanda, the Rwanda Development Board, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem and everyone whose dedication and collaboration have made this possible.

"This is about much more than hosting a Grand Prix. Together, we can create lasting economic and social benefits through tourism, investment, skills development and local business growth, ensuring the positive impact of this event is felt for generations.

"For our fans, this is an especially exciting moment. Africa is home to more than 100 million Formula 1 fans, and that number continues to grow rapidly. We are bringing the excitement, energy and drama of Formula 1 closer to millions of people who have waited a long time to see our sport return to the continent, and we look forward to writing an exciting new chapter together," he added.

Meanwhile, the President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, called this a moment to cherish for Africa. "Today belongs to Africa. For more than three decades, the world's premier motorsport championship has raced without this continent, and that changes with this agreement.

"Rwanda is proud to host the Formula 1 African Grand Prix, and to share this moment with more than 100 million fans across Africa, many of them young people who deserve to see the sport at home and to see themselves in it: as engineers, technicians, entrepreneurs and, one day, drivers," the President said.

"This 10-year partnership is also an investment in Rwanda's future. The circuit in Bugesera, alongside the new international airport, will bring jobs, skills, tourism and new business to our country and our region for decades to come, because our aim was never a single race weekend, but a lasting benefit for our people.

"I thank Stefano Domenicali, Formula 1 and Mohammed Ben Sulayem for the work that has brought us to this day. We look forward to welcoming the world to Rwanda for the African Grand Prix," he added.

Meanwhile, further details regarding the date for the inaugural race, circuit development milestones and plans regarding the race weekends will be announced in due course.