Saudi Coalition Downs 2 Houthi Missiles Aimed at Khamis Mushait
(MENAFN) The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said it shot down two ballistic missiles fired by the Houthi group at Khamis Mushait, a city in southwestern Saudi Arabia, late Monday.
Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki confirmed the interceptions in a post on the US social media platform X. He offered no further information, and it remains unclear whether the missiles caused any casualties or damage.
Hours earlier, Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense sounded an emergency alert in Khamis Mushait over a possible threat. The agency said on X that the warning went out through the National Early Warning Platform.
Roughly 10 minutes later, Civil Defense declared the danger over. It told residents to keep following safety instructions and to refrain from gathering or filming.
The strike attempt comes as Saudi Arabia has endured a string of attacks on airports and civilian facilities in recent days, deepening its military confrontation with the Houthis.
The latest escalation began in July, ending a stretch of relative calm that followed a UN-brokered truce, which took effect in April 2022.
Yemen has been in conflict since September 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and several provinces. A Saudi-led coalition entered the war in March 2015 to back the country’s internationally recognized government.
Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki confirmed the interceptions in a post on the US social media platform X. He offered no further information, and it remains unclear whether the missiles caused any casualties or damage.
Hours earlier, Saudi Arabia’s Civil Defense sounded an emergency alert in Khamis Mushait over a possible threat. The agency said on X that the warning went out through the National Early Warning Platform.
Roughly 10 minutes later, Civil Defense declared the danger over. It told residents to keep following safety instructions and to refrain from gathering or filming.
The strike attempt comes as Saudi Arabia has endured a string of attacks on airports and civilian facilities in recent days, deepening its military confrontation with the Houthis.
The latest escalation began in July, ending a stretch of relative calm that followed a UN-brokered truce, which took effect in April 2022.
Yemen has been in conflict since September 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and several provinces. A Saudi-led coalition entered the war in March 2015 to back the country’s internationally recognized government.
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