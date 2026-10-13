Cyber Incident Halts Albert Heijn Hubs; Empty Shelves Looming
(MENAFN) Several distribution centers serving Dutch supermarkets ground to a halt Monday because of an online security incident, according to a Dutch public broadcaster.
Albert Heijn said operations at multiple distribution centers stopped after its systems were shut down “preventively,” CEO Margaret Versteden-van Duijn said.
The chain cannot say how long the disruption will last. Versteden-van Duijn told the broadcaster that shelves could empty “if it lasts any longer.”
The impact on stores is uncertain. “That will vary from store to store. That depends on a great many factors,” she noted.
The company has not yet been able to confirm whether malicious actors breached its IT systems.
“The investigation is still ongoing. Unfortunately, I cannot say anything about that at the moment,” Versteden-van Duijn said.
The incident reportedly began Sunday afternoon. Albert Heijn said early Monday that it had taken its systems offline to protect the company’s IT environment.
Albert Heijn said operations at multiple distribution centers stopped after its systems were shut down “preventively,” CEO Margaret Versteden-van Duijn said.
The chain cannot say how long the disruption will last. Versteden-van Duijn told the broadcaster that shelves could empty “if it lasts any longer.”
The impact on stores is uncertain. “That will vary from store to store. That depends on a great many factors,” she noted.
The company has not yet been able to confirm whether malicious actors breached its IT systems.
“The investigation is still ongoing. Unfortunately, I cannot say anything about that at the moment,” Versteden-van Duijn said.
The incident reportedly began Sunday afternoon. Albert Heijn said early Monday that it had taken its systems offline to protect the company’s IT environment.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment