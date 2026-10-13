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Cyberattack Wipes Out Fresh Stock at 400 French Supermarkets

Cyberattack Wipes Out Fresh Stock at 400 French Supermarkets


Date: 2026-10-13 05:50:04

(MENAFN) A cyberattack on refrigeration control systems built by a Danish manufacturer struck major French supermarket chains Monday, according to a French broadcaster.

Roughly 300 Intermarche and Netto stores were hit, along with fewer than 100 U stores.

The hackers reportedly changed temperature settings on the installations remotely, ruining stocks of fresh and frozen goods.

The damage is already substantial. In Alsace alone, two Intermarche and Super U supermarkets reported losses of €270,000 ($301,000). The nationwide bill is expected to climb to several million euros.

The head of Cooperative U, Dominique Schelcher, confirmed the attack on the US social media company X. He said his teams were fully mobilized to restore operations and stressed that an investigation is needed.

“Targeting equipment essential to the preservation of fresh products and to the food supply of the French people is of extreme gravity and is unprecedented. It is unacceptable,” he said.

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