Kyrgyzstan, Singapore Sign Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Kyrgyzstan's Minister of Economy and Commerce Bakyt Sydykov and Singapore's Minister for Transport and Second Minister for Finance Jeffrey Siow signed an agreement on the elimination of double taxation with respect to taxes on income and the prevention of tax evasion via an online meeting on October 12, 2026.

This was reflected in a statement by the press service of the Kyrgyz Ministry of Economy and Commerce.

"Today, October 12, 2026, Minister of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic Bakyt Sydykov and Minister for Transport and Second Minister for Finance of the Republic of Singapore Jeffrey Siow signed the Agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Singapore for the elimination of double taxation with respect to taxes on income and the prevention of tax evasion in an online format," the statement said.

The implementation of the agreement is expected to help establish a transparent and predictable tax environment, remove barriers associated with double taxation, and strengthen the confidence of business communities and investors in both countries.

"We view the signing of this agreement as an important step toward establishing a long-term and mutually beneficial economic partnership between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Singapore," Bakyt Sydykov said.

In turn, Jeffrey Siow expressed his gratitude for the signing of the agreement and noted Singapore's readiness to expand economic cooperation with Kyrgyzstan.

During the discussion, the ministers exchanged views on the development of bilateral trade relations. They noted that the current level of trade and economic cooperation does not yet fully reflect the potential of the two countries. In this regard, the signing of the agreement takes on special significance.

Meanwhile, bilateral trade between Kyrgyzstan and Singapore reached $11.35 million in 2025, increasing by 40% compared with the previous year. In the first seven months of 2026, bilateral trade amounted to $8.54 million, increasing nearly 1.8 times compared with the same period last year.