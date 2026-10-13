Coherent Market Insights Joins Adhesives & Bonding Expo Mexico 2026 As Knowledge Partner

Adhesives & Bonding Expo Mexico 2026

BURLINGAME, CA, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MEXICO CITY, Mexico, October, 2026 -- Coherent Market Insights (CMI) is the Knowledge Partner for Adhesives & Bonding Expo Mexico 2026, taking place from October 14-16 at Centro Banamex. As part of its partnership, CMI is providing a new report on the Mexican market, Mexico Adhesives & Bonding Industry Analysis & Opportunity Assessment – Market Size, Trends & Forecast (2026-2033).The report projects the market to reach US$ 1,142.5 million by 2033 from US$ 752.2 million in 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2%. CMI projects the global market at US$ 63.54 billion in 2025 and US$ 103.04 billion by 2033, growing 6.3% a year.Where the demand sitsPackaging leads with a 27.4% share in 2025, followed by building and construction and automotive. It's a lopsided mix, but a fair reflection of how much of Mexico's economy runs through factories.What's changing on the lineProducers are moving off solvent-based systems and toward water-based, hot-melt, reactive and application-specific technologies. Water-based remains the biggest formulation today, while hot-melt is expected to pick up meaningful share across packaging, automotive, electronics, medical devices, aerospace, construction and automated industrial assembly.“What strikes me in the numbers is how practical the shift is,” said Raj Shah, Founder and CEO, Coherent Market Insights.“Plant managers aren't chasing new chemistry for its own sake. They want faster cycle times, cleaner processes and a bond that holds in the application. When one adhesive does all three, the switch tends to happen fast.”Event Details at a GlanceDetailInformationEventAdhesives & Bonding Expo Mexico 2026DatesOctober 14–16, 2026VenueCentro Banamex, Mexico CityWebsiteRegistrationVia the event websiteAbout Adhesives & Bonding Expo Mexico 2026Adhesives & Bonding Expo Mexico is the only event in Latin America serving the adhesives and bonding industry. It connects the adhesives supply chain with Mexico's manufacturing sectors, including automotive, aerospace, packaging, electronics, construction, and sports and footwear. The 2026 edition follows the inaugural event, held in October 2025. The event is organized by Informa Markets through its Smarter Shows portfolio.About Coherent Market InsightsCoherent Market Insights (CMI) is a global market intelligence and consulting firm delivering data-driven insights across multiple industries. Headquartered in India, with a presence in the U.S. and strategic partnerships across the U.K. and Japan, CMI supports clients in over 32 countries with 300+ full-time consultants and a global network of domain experts across 24 countries.For business inquiries, contact:...

Raj Shah

Coherent Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.

+1 252-477-1362

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Coherent Market Insights Joins Adhesives & Bonding Expo Mexico 2026 as Knowledge Partner News Provided By Coherent Market Insights Pvt. Ltd. October 13, 2026, 09:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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