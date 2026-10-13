Frontline Source Group Promotes AI Chat Assistant To Full AI Recruiter

In a revolutionary move, the firm believes this is the first ever instance of an AI agent getting a promotion.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Frontline Source Group has taken unprecedented action by choosing to promote Lexi Reed to the role of Frontline AI Recruiter. While news of this promotion may not seem groundbreaking at first, Lexi Reed is indeed an AI agent, not a human being. It marks possibly the first time in history that an AI agent has received a promotion and moved up in its line of work.

Lexi Reed started work as an AI chat agent for Frontline in 2015. The developers created a live chat assistant that could help candidates ask questions with no delay, while also being on hand to point prospective job seekers to the firm's application page. While she will continue to provide this service, the promotion now means she takes on additional roles for Frotline. As a full AI recruiter, her core job is to give more candidates a real, thorough first interview. She's the first point of contact, and the outcomes help fuel Frontline's human recruiters in their decision-making process. It also enables the recruitment team to spend their time on the decisions that need human involvement, streamlining the process for everyone.

Lexi's day-to-day role will involve first-round phone interviews - and she will call candidates directly, pick up the phone, and handle any post-interview queries via email. Bill Kasko, Founder, President, and CEO of Frontline Source Group, had this to say about Lexi Reed's promotion:

"Lexi has been talking with our candidates since 2015, so this promotion was a long time coming. Every applicant deserves a real conversation, and our recruiters only have so many hours in a day. Lexi makes sure more people get heard, and our people still make every decision that matters.”

He added that "We are upfront about it, too. Lexi is an AI, and we say so. If a candidate would rather talk with a person, a person is right there.”

Lexi Reed's promotion will enable more of the applicant pool to get interviewed instead of being skimmed, and it also means that the candidates receive a consistent set of questions. All the while, Frontline's human team handles all of the important decisions, meaning an application is never approved or rejected by AI alone.

The news of this promotion is the latest in a long line of stories that showcase how Frontline continues to be at the very front of the technology trends. It utilized AI support before many other recruiters in the industry, and by promoting its chat assistant to the role of full-time AI recruiter, it showcases that the firm remains steps ahead.

About Frontline Source Group

Frontline Source Group is a nationwide staffing and executive search firm founded in Dallas in 2004 by Bill Kasko. The firm operates over 32 offices and has completed more than 5,600 placements with a 98.84% executive placement retention rate. It has also been named as a Best Professional Recruiting Firm by Forbes for 9 consecutive years - from 2018 through 2026.



Bill Kasko

Frontline Source Group

+1 214-760-7700

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Frontline Source Group Promotes AI Chat Assistant To Full AI Recruiter News Provided By Local World Media Wire October 13, 2026, 09:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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