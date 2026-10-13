More Than Half A Century Of Guitar Making In Korea

Crafter Guitars: Craftsmanship, Family Legacy and Made in Korea Since 1972

The Crafter family

Founded in Seoul in 1972, Crafter Guitars has built acoustic guitars in Korea for over 50 years and is now led by its third generation.

SOUTH KOREA, October 13, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Crafter Guitars: Craftsmanship, Family Legacy and Made in Korea Since 1972Founded in a small guitar workshop in Seoul in 1972, Crafter Guitars has spent more than half a century building acoustic guitars in Korea, preserving both its Made in Korea manufacturing heritage and a family business now carried on by its third generation.Crafter's story began in Mapo, Seoul, in 1972, when founder H.K. Park established a small guitar workshop under the name SungEum. In 1978, the company moved its production base to Yangju, Gyeonggi Province, where it continued to grow before eventually introducing its instruments to the global market under the Crafter name.Over the past five decades, the geography of guitar manufacturing has changed dramatically. Production centers have shifted from one country and region to another as labor costs, supply chains, skilled workforces and market conditions evolved.Korea, once one of the important manufacturing bases for the global guitar industry, also experienced this transition, with many factories relocating overseas or closing altogether.Through these changes, Crafter continued to build acoustic guitars in Korea.For Crafter, maintaining production in Korea has meant far more than simply keeping a factory in the same country. It has allowed generations of skilled craftspeople to work together, preserving decades of manufacturing knowledge, practical experience and production data without interruption.Half a Century of Experience, Built by PeopleToday, Crafter Korea continues to operate a full-scale acoustic guitar manufacturing facility in Korea, supported by a highly experienced production team that includes many craftspeople with more than 20 years of guitar-making experience.An acoustic guitar is built from wood, a natural material whose behavior can never be completely standardized. Even within the same species, every piece of wood responds differently. Small variations in drying, thickness, bracing, gluing, finishing, assembly and final setup can affect tone, playability and long-term stability.For Crafter, more than 50 years of manufacturing is therefore much more than a company timeline.It represents decades of accumulated knowledge about how guitar structures behave over time, how different bracing and thickness combinations affect response, and how wood reacts to seasonal and environmental changes.Experience becomes technology, and time becomes data.Crafter does not see craftsmanship and modern manufacturing technology as opposing ideas. Its approach is to transform long-term human experience into consistent production standards, then continuously test and improve those standards on the factory floor.What Korea's Four Seasons Have Taught UsKorea is not an easy environment in which to build wooden instruments.Winters are cold and dry, while summers are hot and humid, creating significant seasonal swings in temperature and humidity.Over more than half a century of production in Korea, Crafter has developed extensive expertise in wood drying and storage, temperature and humidity control, finishing, curing and assembly.What was once an environmental challenge became an important source of manufacturing knowledge.Decades of building guitars through Korea's extreme seasonal changes have given Crafter a deeper understanding of wood and humidity, helping the company develop more stable acoustic guitars for a wide range of environments around the world.Tradition Without Standing StillCrafter believes that history should be a foundation for progress, not a reason to remain unchanged.The company continues to invest in research and development to improve tone, playability, structural stability and performance in modern stage environments.Examples include Crafter's proprietary Dovetail Extension construction, developed to enhance structural integrity and consistency; the DS-2 Pro+ preamp system, designed to reproduce the natural character of an acoustic guitar in amplified settings; and the Stealth Tuner, created to provide a more intuitive tuning experience directly through the instrument.For Crafter, R&D is not about adding technology for its own sake.It begins with the challenges discovered through decades of manufacturing and the needs of musicians around the world, then translates those insights into new structures, electronics and production techniques.Fifty years of experience is not Crafter's past. It is the starting point for building the next guitar better.A True Third-Generation Family BusinessAnother defining part of Crafter's identity is family.The guitar-making tradition that began with the company's founder in 1972 passed to the second generation and is now being carried forward by the third generation of the family.For Crafter, however, being a family business means more than family ownership.It means passing manufacturing knowledge, values and responsibility from one generation to the next, while continuing to evolve with new markets, technologies and musicians.At Crafter, family business is not simply about passing a company to the next generation. It is about passing on the experience, philosophy and responsibility behind every guitar that carries the Crafter name.Made in Korea, Made for the WorldThe guitars that began in a small Seoul workshop in 1972 are now played by musicians around the world.For decades, Crafter has exported its instruments internationally, working to demonstrate the quality and competitiveness of Made in Korea acoustic guitars.For Crafter,“Made in Korea” is more than a country-of-origin label.It represents more than half a century of manufacturing experience, generations of skilled craftspeople, expertise developed through Korea's demanding climate, proprietary technologies created through continuous R&D, and a family that has carried the same brand and manufacturing philosophy across three generations.While the global map of guitar manufacturing has continued to change, Crafter has continued to build guitars in Korea.And it remains committed to making each generation of instruments better than the last, while demonstrating that acoustic guitars made in Korea can continue to compete on the world stage.Handcrafted to be the Best. Since 1972.Watch the Crafter Guitars video:About Crafter GuitarsCrafter Guitars is a Korean guitar manufacturer founded in Seoul in 1972. For more than half a century, the company has focused on the development and production of acoustic guitars.After relocating its manufacturing base to Yangju, Gyeonggi Province, in 1978, Crafter continued to manufacture guitars in Korea and is now led by the third generation of the founding family.Drawing on decades of manufacturing experience, Crafter continues to invest in wood management, acoustic construction and proprietary electronic systems while exporting its instruments to markets around the world and promoting the value of Made in Korea acoustic guitars.Crafter Guitars...Yangju-si, Gyeonggi-do, Korea+82 031 858 8787Crafterguitars

Crafter Guitars

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More Than Half a Century of Guitar Making in Korea News Provided By Myoeng Arm October 13, 2026, 09:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry



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