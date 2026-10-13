Aamrapali Dubey Reveals Nirahua Aka Dinesh Lal Yadav Had Girlfriends Despite Being Married, Never Left His Wife

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 13 (IANS) Bhojpuri actor Aamrapali Dubey has spoken about actor Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua, and his married life during a conversation with Mahhi Vij.

She revealed that he has had girlfriends while continuing to stay with his wife.

During the conversation, Mahhi asked Aamrapali about her relationship status. When asked whether she had a boyfriend, Aamrapali replied in the negative, describing her life as“very boring” in that regard. Mahhi jokingly suggested that Amrapali's ongoing weight loss might help her find a boyfriend. However, Aamrapali clarified that weight had nothing to do with being single, adding that many people also liked fuller-figured women.

When Mahhi asked whether she had ever been in a relationship, Aamrapali said that she had had a boyfriend in the past. She added that most people in the Bhojpuri film industry were married, except for one person with whom she did not share a good equation. She also mentioned Pawan Singh and said that he was reportedly going through divorce proceedings.

The conversation then shifted to Nirahua. Mahhi recalled seeing Aamrapali with the actor and his grown-up children at a place in Mumbai. Aamrapali confirmed the encounter and revealed that Nirahua's elder son was 23 years old.

When asked about Nirahua's wife, Aamrapali said that she was a homemaker and that their marriage had been arranged before he entered the Bhojpuri film industry.

Mahhi then asked whether Nirahua had ever had girlfriends. Aamrapali suggested that he may have had relationships over the years. When Mahhi pointed out that he had never left his wife, Aamrapali nodded in agreement.

For the uninitiated, Aamrapali and Nirahua have shared screen space in several Bhojpuri films, including Nirahua Hindustani in 2014.

Their on-screen chemistry and close friendship have frequently fuelled speculation about their relationship, although neither has publicly confirmed being in a romantic relationship.

Aamrapali had earlier spoken about Nirahua during a conversation with fellow Bigg Boss 20 contestant Love Gill, saying that the actor had been asking her to get married for a long time.

–IANS

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