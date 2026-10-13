Four Injured As Vehicle Overturns In J&K's Doda

MENAFN - IANS) Jammu, Oct 13 (IANS) At least four people were injured in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, officials said on Tuesday.

Officials said the four people, including two women, were injured after a vehicle they were travelling in overturned near Shenai in the Bhalla area of the district.

Union Minister of State (PMO), Dr Jitendra Singh, said on X,“Just now spoke to DC Doda Sh Krishan Lal after learning about an unfortunate road accident involving a mini-bus, on way from Doda to Bhaderwah."

“The injured passengers have been shifted to hospital for medical aid, and their condition is reported to be stable. Thankfully, no casualty reported. All necessary assistance being provided. My office is in touch with the district administration,” the Minister said.

The injured were identified as Ashiq Hussain (35), son of Ghulam Rasool, a resident of Gotha in Bhaderwah; Mohd Javed (48), son of Talib Hussain; his wife, Rubina Begum (46), both residents of Brassu in Bhalla; and Insha (35), wife of Rashid Ahmed, a resident of Bhaderwah.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognisance of the incident, and further details are being verified.

Road accidents in the hilly districts of Jammu and Kashmir (such as Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, Udhampur, and parts of Budgam) are caused by a combination of challenging geography, extreme weather, and human or infrastructural factors.

Treacherous terrain and poor road geometry, narrow carriageways, sharp bends, steep gradients, and limited sight distances make manoeuvring difficult on mountain highways and link roads.

A lack of essential safety infrastructure, such as crash barriers, parapet walls, and proper road signage, frequently turns minor slips into fatal plunges into deep gorges.

Monsoon rains, melting snow, and heavy fog trigger frequent landslides, rockfalls, and road-surface erosion, drastically reducing grip and visibility. July and monsoon months experience a notable spike in crashes as wet roads and mudslides compromise vehicle control.

Drivers often exceed safe speeds relative to the winding, unpredictable nature of hill roads. Overtaking on blind curves and ignoring lane discipline are major contributors to head-on collisions and vehicles skidding off-road.

Passenger vehicles and goods carriers are frequently overloaded beyond capacity, making navigation on steep slopes dangerous.

Commercial operators sometimes bypass strict permit or maintenance checks on link roads.

Limited police or traffic regulation presence on remote rural and hill link roads allows unsafe driving behaviours to go unchecked. Delayed road repairs and poor drainage systems further accelerate the deterioration of mountain paths.