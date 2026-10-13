2 Ships Hit by Unknown Projectiles in Hormuz; JOHN K Fire Injures 1
(MENAFN) Oman’s Maritime Security Centre said late Monday that it had coordinated the medical evacuation of an injured crew member from the merchant vessel JOHN K after a fire erupted in the ship’s engine room.
An Omani Royal Air Force helicopter airlifted the casualty about 44 nautical miles off South Al Batinah governorate, the center said in a statement on the US social media platform X.
The center gave no cause for the blaze and did not disclose how seriously the crew member was hurt.
In a separate development, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center warned of two projectile strikes on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
UKMTO first said it had received a “time-late” report from a verified source that a container vessel was hit by an unknown projectile while transiting inbound through the strait.
Within an hour, a second notice followed. A verified source had reported that a crude oil tanker was struck by an unknown projectile on an outbound transit.
The warning listed the incident date as Sunday, Oct. 11, with the time still to be confirmed. Authorities are investigating, UKMTO said, and it urged vessels to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity.
Neither notice named the ships involved or gave details on casualties or damage. Nor did they establish whether either strike was connected to the fire aboard the JOHN K.
An Omani Royal Air Force helicopter airlifted the casualty about 44 nautical miles off South Al Batinah governorate, the center said in a statement on the US social media platform X.
The center gave no cause for the blaze and did not disclose how seriously the crew member was hurt.
In a separate development, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) center warned of two projectile strikes on commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
UKMTO first said it had received a “time-late” report from a verified source that a container vessel was hit by an unknown projectile while transiting inbound through the strait.
Within an hour, a second notice followed. A verified source had reported that a crude oil tanker was struck by an unknown projectile on an outbound transit.
The warning listed the incident date as Sunday, Oct. 11, with the time still to be confirmed. Authorities are investigating, UKMTO said, and it urged vessels to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity.
Neither notice named the ships involved or gave details on casualties or damage. Nor did they establish whether either strike was connected to the fire aboard the JOHN K.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment