

USO fell 1.5%, and UCO dropped 1.8%, while retail sentiment was 'neutral' on USO and 'bullish' on UCO.

Brent futures declined nearly 1.5%, while WTI futures gained more than 2%, diverging from the broader market trend. Stocktwits traders highlighted conflicting views, with one warning of severe supply constraints and another suggesting an end to the war could push oil prices lower.

Oil prices mostly declined Tuesday as traders continued to assess the risks to energy supplies from Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and the potential impact of a U.S. decision to ease restrictions on Russian diesel shipments.

While Saudi Arabia has taken steps to restore crude flows, uncertainty remains over whether additional Russian supplies can meaningfully ease pressure on global fuel markets.

Trump Defends Russian Diesel Decision

President Donald Trump defended his administration's decision to temporarily ease restrictions on Russian diesel supplies, despite criticism from both Republican and Democratic lawmakers who said the move could weaken sanctions imposed over Russia's war in Ukraine a Truth Social post on Monday, Trump pointed to the European Union's billions of dollars in Russian energy purchases and said his decision was in the interests of Americans. The agreement would allow Russia to supply diesel to U.S. and global markets for six months are watching the potential deal closely as they assess whether additional Russian supplies can ease pressure on fuel prices.

Saudi Arabia Moves To Restore Oil Flows

A day earlier, on Monday, Saudi Arabia's Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said the kingdom's energy supply system remained resilient despite mounting security threats and market disruption.“Energy resilience is beyond barrels of spare capacity, of pipelines and gigawatts of generation,” the minister said at the WPC Energy Congress in Riyadh.

The comments came after a series of attacks on Saudi Arabia, including strikes by Houthi militants targeting airports in Riyadh month, Saudi Arabia restarted its East-West pipeline, with flows climbing above 80% of capacity, Bloomberg reported. State-run Saudi Aramco has also increased crude shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, helping push the kingdom's total oil exports towards prewar levels in September, Bloomberg reported.

USO, UCO, BOIL: Retail Sentiment

The United States Oil Fund (USO), which tracks West Texas Intermediate crude, fell 1.5% in premarket trading, at the time of writing. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (UCO) dropped 1.8%, while ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) declined 0.9%.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was 'neutral' for USO and BOIL, while it was 'bullish' for UCO.

Brent crude futures (QA_F) fell nearly 1.5%, while WTI crude futures (WS_F) rose more than 2%, moving against the broader decline in oil-linked ETFs.

Stocktwits Traders Debate Supply Risks

Retail traders expressed contrasting views on the oil price outlook Stocktwits user pointed to Middle East tensions and Russian refinery outages as risks to oil supplies. The trader added,“Both the Red Sea and the Eastern side are death traps for ships.” Criticizing Trump's decision to ease restrictions on Russian diesel supplies, the trader called the additional fuel a“drop in the bucket.”

SPY, DIA, QQQ: Stocktwits Retail Sentiment

View this Stocktwits post Another trader questioned the decline in oil prices, asking whether the market was pricing in an end to the war. View this Stocktwits post

U.S. equities were mixed in premarket trading on Tuesday. At the time of writing, the SPDR S & P 500 ETF (SPY) was up 0.04%, while the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) gained 0.6%. The Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), which tracks the Nasdaq-100, was down 0.44%.Stocktwits retail sentiment for SPY, DIA and QQQ was 'bullish.'

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