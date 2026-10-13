TN Weaver Creates Rajinikanth Portrait On Power Loom For 'Jailer 2'

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 13 (ANI): Ahead of superstar Rajinikanth's upcoming release 'Jailer 2', a weaver from Karur district has achieved a remarkable feat by weaving the actor's portrait on a power loom.

A Weaver's Mission to Innovate

Prabhu, a traditional weaver from Elavanur village near Chinnadharapuram in Karur district, has earned recognition for meticulously weaving a portrait of actor Rajinikanth on fabric using a power loom. Coming from a family engaged in the traditional weaving industry, Prabhu has been making several efforts to take the profession to the next level through technological innovation. As an initial step, he created a portrait of Tamil poet Thiruvalluvar, based on a drawing made by his daughter, and reproduced it on fabric, achieving a notable feat.

A Tribute to the Superstar

Inspired by his admiration for actor Rajinikanth, Prabhu subsequently decided to create the superstar's portrait using a power loom. For this project, he downloaded an image of Rajinikanth from the upcoming film Jailer 2 and spent nearly two months working tirelessly, day and night, to reproduce the actor's portrait on fabric.

Future Plans and a Heartfelt Wish

Speaking on it, Prabhu said,“This achievement was possible only after two months of hard work. With the technology currently available, we can produce up to five pieces of fabric featuring such portraits in a single day. I am also willing to weave portraits on fabric using photographs provided by members of the public or fans, including their family photographs.

“My primary objective is to ensure that the traditional weaving industry does not disappear and is carried forward to the next generation,” he said.

Expressing his long-standing wish to meet the superstar, Prabhu said,“It has been my long-time dream to personally meet actor Rajinikanth along with my family, present him with this fabric that I created through my own efforts, and receive his blessings.” He also revealed that he plans to display the fabric as an exhibit at theatres screening Jailer 2.

Community Appreciation

Prabhu's innovative effort and achievement in taking the traditional weaving industry to the next level have drawn appreciation and congratulations from local residents. (ANI)

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