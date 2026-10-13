SAD Slams Punjab Govt Over Activist's Murder, Questions Law & Order

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Daljit Singh Cheema on Tuesday criticised the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government over the alleged murder of anti-drug activist Parminder Jhota in Mansa, raising concerns over the law and order situation in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Cheema said,“The murder of Parminder Jhota in Mansa, Punjab, today shook everyone's spirits. He was a social activist, leading a movement against drugs and exposing those involved in the drug trade. He continued this work for five or six years. Whenever he received a complaint of drug abuse, he would go there and protest. The police even sent him to jail several times.” Cheema alleged that a chemist involved in drug trafficking pulled out a pistol and shot Jhota while he was being interviewed live.“Today, a chemist involved in drug trafficking pulled out a pistol and shot him while he was being interviewed live. This is a living example of the state of law and order in Punjab... The police themselves are not safe, and anti-drug activists are not safe. So, how is Bhagwant Mann's government fighting the war against drugs? The government must take responsibility for this," he added.

Political Firestorm Over Activist's Murder

Congress MLA Rana Gurjit Singh also criticised the state government, alleging that Jhota had faced attempts to suppress his anti-drug activism. Speaking to ANI, Gurjit Singh said, "There were already cases against the Chemist shop. The anti-drug activist, Parminder Singh Jhota, never gave up his work against drugs, even when the government tried to suppress him... Today, people are very frustrated with this secret, and I believe the police are behind it because drugs don't sell without money. The state government keeps the people confused with new slogans and does not address the real issue."

BJP leader RP Singh also raised concerns over the law and order situation in the state, questioning the government's claim of making Punjab drug-free. Speaking to ANI, RP Singh said, "Look at the state of law and order here. The state government claims they are making Punjab drug-free, yet those who lead anti-drug campaigns are murdered. And the murderers are the same people who deal in drugs. This means people have lost their fear, and this continues to happen in Punjab.”

“Today, law and order has completely collapsed in Punjab. Drug mafias are operating here, and they dominate the police and law and order. Extortionists and haftas dominate the police. Policemen are being murdered here, and even Aam Aadmi Party leaders are not safe; they too are being murdered. So, the entire police system is busy serving the politicians from Delhi," he further added.

The killing of Anti-drug activist Jhota in Mansa in Punjab has ignited a political firestorm, with opposition leaders on Tuesday tearing into the Bhagwant Mann-led government, alleging a failure of law and order and questioning the effectiveness of the state's campaign against drugs.

Jhota, who was known for his activism against drugs in Mansa, was shot by a medical shop owner. He was taken to a hospital after sustaining bullet injuries and later succumbed to them. (ANI)

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