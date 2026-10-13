India Standardises 28 Ladakh Place Names, China Calls It 'Illegal'

China on Tuesday made desperate attempts to challenge India's indisputable sovereignty, raising futile objections after the Union Government identified and standardised the names of 28 strategic places and geographical features in the Union Territory of Ladakh for official mapping.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Central Government, in consultation with the Union Territory of Ladakh, formally identified 28 locations-including peaks, passes, land areas, and water bodies-by their standard place and feature names for inclusion on the official map of the Survey of India (SoI).

"Identifying them formally on the Survey of India map of UT of Ladakh is aimed at facilitating their accurate recognition and better awareness among the public at large," the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement earlier this month.

Beijing Calls Move 'Illegal and Invalid'

Reacting to New Delhi's decisive step to cement its geographical records, Beijing resorted to its predictable rhetoric. As reported by The Global Times, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Tuesday made claims over the Indian territory alleging that India's move was illegal.

"China has never recognized the so-called“Union Territory of Ladakh” unilaterally and illegally established by India and firmly opposes India's announcement of so-called standard names. The move is illegal and invalid and cannot change the fact that the relevant areas in the western sector of the China-India boundary have always belonged to China," Mao said as quoted by Global Times.

India Rejects 'Motivated Propaganda'

However, Beijing's desperate arguments fall completely flat against India's firm and unwavering position on its territorial integrity. India has rejected all such politically motivated claims and has repeatedly declared its territorial sovereignty over this region, stating, "The entire Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh are an integral and inalienable part of India, and no amount of repetition of politically motivated propaganda can change this reality."

The 28 Newly Standardised Locations

The 28 locations identified encompass crucial geographical features across the region:

Peaks & Mountains

Atisha Giri (Peak), Kanishka Peak (Peak), Karun Pir (Mountain), Martand Giri (Peak), Drak Karpo (Mountain), Jolmori (Mountain), Rinchen Zangpo (Peak), Sakyasri Giri (Peak), Marpa Lotsava Ri (Peak), Milarepa Kangri (Peak), Shiva Ri (Peak), Zorawar Peak (Peak), and Maheshvara Ri (Peak).

Passes & Glaciers

Chapchingal Pass (Pass), Shachmirk Pass (Pass), Parpik (Glacier), and Skamri Glacier (Glacier).

Land Areas

Brangsa Land (Area), Kuksel (Land Area), Dehra Compass (Land Area), Gogra (Land Area), Kumarayana Point (Land Area), Panglung (Land Area), and Shamal Lungpa (Land Area).

Valleys & Water Bodies

Shkorga Valley (Valley), Guru Rinpoche (Lake), Yangpa River (River), and Hot Spring (Water Body).

By establishing standardised names and incorporating these 28 key locations onto the Survey of India's official map, India has reinforced administrative clarity and territorial transparency, effectively rendering China's persistent cartographic rhetoric meaningless. (ANI)

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