Raimondo Calls For Deeper US-India Cooperation In AI, Semiconductors

TH Gina Raimondo, Co-Chair and CEO of RAISE US and former US Secretary of Commerce, on Tuesday called for deeper cooperation between the United States and India in artificial intelligence (AI) and semiconductors, stressing that countries must work together to harness the technology's benefits while addressing its growing risks. Speaking at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum 2026, Raimondo said cooperation between the two countries on supply chain coordination and semiconductors must continue, while urging them to develop shared standards for AI governance, strengthen safety measures and ensure that workers are prepared for the technological transition.

"My primary message is: let's commit to work together as it relates to artificial intelligence," Raimondo said, emphasising that international collaboration was essential as AI capabilities advanced at an unprecedented pace.

Praise for PM Modi's Leadership

Highlighting her meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Raimondo praised his leadership and commitment to India's development, saying she was impressed by the entrepreneurial spirit, creativity and national pride she witnessed in the country. She recalled that during an earlier meeting with the Prime Minister, their conversation centred on AI and the potential for India and the United States to collaborate in the field.

"Three years ago today, when I saw the prime minister, the first words out of his mouth were 'AI, America, India'," she said, recounting Modi's emphasis on the importance of bringing the two countries together around artificial intelligence. Raimondo said India's energy, entrepreneurship and commitment to improving people's lives made her more optimistic about the country's future. "Whenever I'm here, I'm overwhelmed by that sense of entrepreneurship and passion, creativity, and quite frankly, national pride that I always see and feel when I am in India," she said.

AI Advancing Faster Than Anticipated

On AI, Raimondo warned that the technology was advancing faster than anticipated, with increasingly powerful models capable of identifying and exploiting software vulnerabilities, alongside AI agents that can plan, act and operate with significant autonomy. She said the rapid pace of technological development was creating challenges not only for engineers but also for governments responsible for establishing safeguards and regulatory frameworks.

Raimondo noted governance mechanisms must keep pace with AI development, with countries working together on safety standards and responsible deployment rather than allowing technological competition to undermine security. She also cautioned that conflicts, trade tensions and energy disruptions were making the global environment increasingly fragile, reinforcing the need for stronger international partnerships. "In the age of AI, it's also a bad bet for safety and security," she said, referring to the risks of isolationism and arguing that no single country, company or industry could manage the technology's challenges independently.

Three Priorities for Governments and Industry

Raimondo outlined three priorities for governments and industry: establishing shared AI standards, preparing workers for changes in the labour market and ensuring all stakeholders remain involved in shaping the technology's future. She stressed that the transition to AI must not leave workers behind, including those in India and the United States, and called for governments to work closely with businesses to maximise the benefits of technological change. "Make sure that no American worker, no Indian worker, no worker in any of our countries is left behind because of AI," she said.

Her remarks underscored the importance of India-US cooperation in semiconductors and AI at a time when supply chain resilience, technological security and responsible innovation are emerging as critical priorities for both countries. Raimondo's highlighted the potential for India and the United States to deepen their partnership through coordinated supply chains, common AI standards and workforce development, while ensuring advances in artificial intelligence contribute to shared prosperity and security. (ANI)

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