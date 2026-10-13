Hyderabad Weather: IMD Predicts Warmer Winter For Telangana Check Forecast

Hyderabad Weather LATEST Update: Hyderabad will likely experience a much warmer winter this year. The weather department predicts similar conditions across Telangana. The IMD stated that El Nino will push temperatures above normal levels

The monsoon brought very little rain this year. People faced intense heat even during the rainy season. Now, the upcoming winter offers no relief from the heat. The weather department stated that temperatures will rise across Hyderabad and Telangana during the winter months.

The India Meteorological Department explained that a strong El Nino in the Pacific Ocean will reduce the winter chill. Hyderabad usually sees a drop in temperatures from October. However, reports indicate higher than normal temperatures this time. Officials expect warm weather to continue during both day and night.

Hyderabad recorded below-normal rainfall during the Southwest monsoon from June 1 to September 30. The Hyderabad Groundwater Department reported only 458.2 mm or 458.5 mm of rain against the normal 627.2 mm.

This creates a massive 27 percent rainfall deficit for the city. Telangana state recorded a 17 percent rainfall deficit overall. This situation raises concerns about water shortage and rising temperatures in the coming days.

The IMD confirmed that El Nino weather changes will drive up winter temperatures. El Nino happens when surface waters in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean heat up more than usual.

The current El Nino conditions in the Pacific will likely strengthen by the end of this year. This effect causes massive shifts in global rainfall and temperature patterns. Meanwhile, the Indian Ocean Dipole remains in a neutral state and will likely stay the same during the post-monsoon period.

Temperatures usually drop as October begins. However, Hyderabad and the rest of Telangana are already seeing a massive spike in heat. The city recorded a high minimum temperature of 26 degrees Celsius. Several districts in Telangana recorded day temperatures between 36.5°C and 37°C. The IMD Hyderabad Meteorological Centre stated that winter temperatures in Telangana will likely stay 4 to 5 degrees Celsius above normal.

The weather department reports predict below-normal rainfall for Telangana during the entire October-December period. South Peninsular India might receive normal rainfall during this time. However, Telangana and some parts of Central India will likely face a rain deficit.