Army’s First “Manufacturing Rodeo” Will Stress-Test U.S. Supply Chain
(MENAFN) The US Army will stage its first-ever “manufacturing rodeo” early next year, a high-pressure trial meant to probe the resilience of military production facilities, expose supply chain weak points and gauge whether American manufacturers can equip the force at scale, Acting Army Secretary Adam Telle announced Monday.
Telle revealed the plan at the opening ceremony of the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) National Convention in Washington. He described the event as a competitive test aimed at both the Army’s Organic Industrial Base (OIB) and the wider US manufacturing network.
“The US Army is going to do something we’ve never done before: early next year we will conduct what I’m calling a manufacturing rodeo — a race between our industrial base partners that strains our organic industrial base, stresses the supply chain, pressures manufacturing processes, and shows us exactly where it breaks,” Telle said.
The exercise will zero in on flaws in production systems and supply chains under strain. The findings will help the Army decide where it needs added investment, process upgrades or new manufacturing capabilities.
Telle said the service intends to rely on hands-on testing, rather than planning and analysis alone, to measure its industrial capacity.
Telle revealed the plan at the opening ceremony of the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) National Convention in Washington. He described the event as a competitive test aimed at both the Army’s Organic Industrial Base (OIB) and the wider US manufacturing network.
“The US Army is going to do something we’ve never done before: early next year we will conduct what I’m calling a manufacturing rodeo — a race between our industrial base partners that strains our organic industrial base, stresses the supply chain, pressures manufacturing processes, and shows us exactly where it breaks,” Telle said.
The exercise will zero in on flaws in production systems and supply chains under strain. The findings will help the Army decide where it needs added investment, process upgrades or new manufacturing capabilities.
Telle said the service intends to rely on hands-on testing, rather than planning and analysis alone, to measure its industrial capacity.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment