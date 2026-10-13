THE LANGHAM BRINGS ‘LUMINARIES IN RESIDENCE’ TO NEW YORK HOME OF JOSHUA BELL

(MENAFN- tcapr)

Hong Kong, 13 October 2026 – The Langham Hotels and Resorts (The Langham) hosted the second event in its global “Luminaries in Residence” series on 30 September 2026 at the private Manhattan residence of Grammy Award-winning violinist and Langham Luminary Joshua Bell CBE and soprano Larisa Martínez.



The gathering welcomed more than 80 guests for an evening celebrating music, artistic excellence and The Langham’s longstanding connection with the arts. Bell and Martínez were joined by celebrated pianist Peter Dugan for a specially curated performance in an intimate setting, offering a rare opportunity to experience their artistry up close.



Among those in attendance were musicians A$AP Ferg, Luke James and Stella Cole; fashion figures Ubah Hassan and MONSE co-founders Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia; and business leaders including Jack Ezon, founder of Embark Beyond, David Israelite, President and CEO of the National Music Publishers Association, and Pete Muller, founder of PDT Partners. They were joined by other notable artists, industry leaders and partners of The Langham.



“Music and the arts have been part of The Langham’s story for more than 160 years,” said Bob van den Oord, Chief Executive Officer of Langham Hospitality Group (LHG). “Our ‘Luminaries in Residence’ series continues that legacy in a contemporary way, creating distinct experiences that forge meaningful connections between our guests and the artistry of our Luminaries. The evening with Joshua was a perfect example of this vision – personal, authentic and inspiring.”











From left: Joshua Bell and A$AP Ferg; Ubah Hassan, Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim;

Bell, Larisa Martínez and LHG CEO Bob van den Oord











From left: Dr Lora Aroyo and Martínez; Ulla Parker, Tom Silverman and Donna D’Cruz; Luke James



With a career spanning more than four decades, Bell has established himself as one of the most celebrated violinists of his generation, renowned for his extraordinary artistry. The Grammy Award-winning artist has performed with the world’s leading orchestras and appears regularly as a soloist, recitalist, chamber musician, and conductor. Named a Langham Luminary in 2025 as part of The Langham’s award-winning “Your Story. Our Legacy.” campaign, he was recognised for a career that has encompassed iconic global performances, acclaimed recordings, collaborations with leading artists and composers, and a lifelong commitment to expanding the reach and accessibility of classical music.



The New York performance was the second event in the “Luminaries in Residence” cultural series, following the launch of “The Artistry of Ayanga” photo exhibition at The Langham, Shanghai, Xintiandi in August 2026. The series will continue in London on 19 November 2026 when Bell will be joined by the acclaimed Academy of St Martin in the Fields, where he has served as Music Director since 2011, for a special performance and gala at The Langham, London.

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