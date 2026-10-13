Eritrea: Encouragement Of Outstanding Students In The Central Region

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Freselam and Bahti Meskerem schools in the Central Region have encouraged outstanding students who scored high marks in the eighth-grade national examination for the 2025/2026 academic year.

Accordingly, Freselam Elementary and Junior School in Gejeret sub-zone recognized 77 outstanding students, including 50 female students, who scored 90 points or above. The school also recognized nine exemplary teachers.

Noting that 98.4% of the students who sat for the national examination obtained passing marks, Mr. Tedros Tekle, chairman of the parents' committee, said that the number of students who obtained passing marks had increased by over 3% compared with last year.

Likewise, Bahti Meskerem Junior School in Edaga-Hamus sub-zone recognized 52 outstanding students, including 31 female students. A special award was also presented to a female student who scored 99.6 points in the national examination.

Ms. Saliha Mohammed, administrator of the sub-zone, called on the award-winning students to work hard and excel in their high school education.

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