Defence Ministry Champions Environmental Security And Climate Resilience

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

Environmental conservation is a critical pillar of national security, climate resilience and sustainable development. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) marked National Mazingira Day 2026 through coordinated tree-growing initiatives in Narok and Laikipia counties, reinforcing its commitment to ecosystem restoration and environmental sustainability.

Cabinet Secretary for Defence, Hon. Soipan Tuya, led tree-growing activities at Narok West Technical Training Institute (NWTTI) in Narok County, bringing together representatives from national and county governments, educational institutions, government agencies, the security sector, civil society organisations and local communities.

Speaking during the exercise, Hon. Tuya emphasised that environmental conservation must extend beyond planting seedlings to ensuring their survival through sustained nurturing, protection and maintenance. She called upon institutions and communities to embrace tree growing as a continuous responsibility rather than a one-day activity.

In Laikipia County, Defence Principal Secretary Dr Patrick Mariru led Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) personnel, civilian staff and environmental stakeholders in planting 10,000 indigenous tree seedlings at Lariak Forest.

The exercise, undertaken through the KDF Environmental Soldier Programme, focused on rehabilitating degraded forest areas, restoring biodiversity and strengthening ecosystem resilience against the effects of climate change.

The two initiatives underscored the Ministry's strategic approach to environmental security, recognising the link between healthy ecosystems, community livelihoods, climate resilience and long-term national stability.

The activities also reinforced the Ministry's contribution towards the Government's ambitious target of growing 15 billion trees by 2032. With more than 153 million trees planted nationwide, the Ministry of Defence continues to advance forest restoration, environmental stewardship and climate action in support of a greener, safer and more resilient Kenya.

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