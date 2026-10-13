Annual Activity Assessment Meeting Of National Union Of Eritrean Women (NUEW) United Kingdom (UK) Branch

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The UK branch of the National Union of Eritrean Women held its annual activity assessment meeting on 10 October in London.

At the meeting, in which 130 representatives of the union's sub-branches took part, Mr. Saleh Abdella, Chargé d'Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy in the UK and Ireland, noted that awareness and organization are the strongest instruments and called for reinforced efforts in this regard.

Mr. Tewolde Yohannes, Head of Public and Community Affairs, provided an extensive briefing on the objective situation in the homeland, as well as regional and global developments, in relation to current programs and priorities. He also called for the preparation of practical future programs.

According to the report presented by Ms. Senait Haile, chairperson of the UK union branch, encouraging activities were carried out in 2026, including enhancing the awareness of members in general and heads of branches and sub-branches in particular; expanding and strengthening the union and recruiting young women; strengthening public diplomacy activities; contributing to the successful implementation of the Mendefera Training Center Project; and implementing community and national programs.

The participants held extensive discussions on the reports presented and on future programs.

At the meeting, heads and representatives of the national committee, organizations, and associations delivered messages of support for the activities of the National Union of Eritrean Women's UK branch.

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