Kenya Army Reinforces Security Operations To Defeat Banditry In North Rift

MENAFN - African Press Organization)

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) continues to strengthen operational readiness and sustain pressure against banditry in the North Rift, reinforcing efforts to restore lasting peace, protect communities and create a secure environment for socio-economic development.



Commander Kenya Army, Lieutenant General David Ketter, visited troops deployed under Operation Maliza Uhalifu (OMU) at Kacheliba and Kainuk Forward Operating Bases, where he assessed operational readiness, reviewed the prevailing security situation and commended personnel for their dedication to restoring stability and safeguarding lives and property.

Addressing the troops, Lieutenant General Ketter emphasised the importance of sustained vigilance, discipline, professionalism and mission focus in confronting persistent security threats. He urged personnel to maintain a high state of combat readiness, remain proactive in their operational responsibilities and respond decisively to emerging threats.

The Commander underscored the critical role of sustained security operations in denying criminal elements freedom of action, protecting vulnerable communities and consolidating security gains across the region.

The visit further reinforced the Kenya Army's commitment to maintaining a motivated, resilient and mission-ready force capable of supporting the broader national security effort.

Through sustained operational presence and vigilance, OMU troops remain central to efforts to suppress banditry, restore public confidence and create conditions for enduring peace, stability and development in the North Rift.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Defence - Kenya.--br- src="" alt="Ministry of Defence - Kenya" style="max-width:500px;"/>Download logo