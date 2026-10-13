Siakalenge Calls For Participation Of Micro, Small And Medium Enterprises (Msmes) In The Grow Zambia Agenda

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Deputy Secretary to Cabinet – Finance and Economic Development, Siazongo Siakalenge, says the national ambition to increase production in agriculture, energy, mining, tourism, livestock and manufacturing; requires thousands of capable local suppliers, processors, service providers, innovators and distributors.

In a speech read on his behalf by Permanent Secretary for Special Duties at Cabinet Office, Kennedy Kalunga, during the official opening of the Inaugural Enterprises and Investment Indaba 2026 held in Lusaka, Mr Siakalenge said the Grow Zambia Agenda is, therefore, inseparable from the growth of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).He reiterated that the vision of Mr Hakainde Hichilema, President of the Republic of Zambia, as pronounced during his inauguration on 1st September 2026, is that Zambia must move decisively from stabilisation to growth under the Grow Zambia Agenda.

He added that MSMEs must not remain at the margins of this transformation, but must become active participants in domestic production networks, public and private procurement, mineral and agricultural value chains, regional trade and export markets.

Mr Siakalenge disclosed that government will continue to foster an enabling environment in which enterprises can start, formalise, survive, grow and graduate into competitive businesses.

“This entails coherent policy and regulation, stronger institutional coordination, accessible business development services, appropriate infrastructure, entrepreneurship and technical skills, improved access to finance, digitalisation, market linkages and deliberate support for women, young people, persons with disabilities and enterprises in rural and underserved areas”, he added.

Mr Siakalenge said the inaugural enterprises and investment indaba should, therefore, serve as a platform that brings together government, private sector players and enterprises from across all sectors of the economy, where practical solutions can be identified and implemented.

He noted that the indaba presents a unique platform for constructive engagement where practical ideas and proposals can be developed to support the growth and development of the MSMEs sector urged delegates to use the occasion to unlock investment, accelerate innovation, strengthen local value chains and ultimately, contribute to the Grow Zambia Agenda.

And Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Small and Medium Enterprises, Pamela Chitulangoma, said the role of the Ministry is to listen to the private sector and support ways of ensuring the Grow Zambia Agenda is actualised Chitulangoma said the Indaba is the highest national platform that will convene policy makers, government institutions, the private sector, financial institutions, development partners, investors, entrepreneurs, academia and MSMEs to deliberate on practical strategies for strengthened enterprise development.

Meanwhile, Zambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ZACCI) Trustee, Paul Chisunka emphasised that the Indaba is designed to be a catalyst of the Grow Zambia Agenda, adding that MSMEs should participate in actualising this agenda.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Cabinet Office, Zambia.