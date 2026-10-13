CASAGRAND APPOINTS JASEERA BUILDING CONTRACTING AS MAIN CONTRACTOR FOR CASAGRAND HERMINA AT DUBAI ISLANDS
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Dubai, UAE – 7 October 2026: Casagrand, one of India's leading real estate developers with more than 22 years of delivery experience and over 180+ completed and ongoing projects, has appointed Jaseera Building Contracting LLC as the main contractor for Casagrand HERMINA, its debut development in the UAE.
The agreement was formalised at a signing ceremony held at Casagrand's Dubai office, attended by senior leadership from both companies.
The appointment marks the next phase of construction at Casagrand HERMINA. With foundation works now complete and the main contractor formally onboarded, the project is progressing to schedule and is geared towards handover in Q2 2028.
Luthfullah K, Director Dubai, Casagrand, said: "Bringing Jaseera Building Contracting on board as our main contractor is an important step for Casagrand HERMINA and for every buyer who has placed their trust in us. Dubai Islands is one of the city's most promising waterfront destinations, and its growth as a place to live, visit and invest is gathering pace. Our responsibility is to match that momentum with disciplined execution on the ground. With foundation works complete and a capable contracting partner in place, we are well positioned to deliver HERMINA on time and to the standard our customers expect from Casagrand."
Mohammed Konikkal, Managing Director, Jaseera Building Contracting LLC, said: "We are proud to partner with Casagrand on HERMINA. Casagrand brings a strong track record of delivery and a clear focus on quality, and we share that commitment. Our team is ready to move into the next phase of construction, and we look forward to working closely with Casagrand to deliver a development that meets the highest standards of build quality, safety and timely completion."
Located at Dubai Islands, Casagrand HERMINA continues to attract interest from regional and international buyers seeking long-term value in a waterfront residential destination. The project forms part of Casagrand's broader growth strategy in the UAE, with more than 6 million sq. ft. of planned residential and mixed-use developments over the next three years.
For more information, visit: Casagrand UAE
The agreement was formalised at a signing ceremony held at Casagrand's Dubai office, attended by senior leadership from both companies.
The appointment marks the next phase of construction at Casagrand HERMINA. With foundation works now complete and the main contractor formally onboarded, the project is progressing to schedule and is geared towards handover in Q2 2028.
Luthfullah K, Director Dubai, Casagrand, said: "Bringing Jaseera Building Contracting on board as our main contractor is an important step for Casagrand HERMINA and for every buyer who has placed their trust in us. Dubai Islands is one of the city's most promising waterfront destinations, and its growth as a place to live, visit and invest is gathering pace. Our responsibility is to match that momentum with disciplined execution on the ground. With foundation works complete and a capable contracting partner in place, we are well positioned to deliver HERMINA on time and to the standard our customers expect from Casagrand."
Mohammed Konikkal, Managing Director, Jaseera Building Contracting LLC, said: "We are proud to partner with Casagrand on HERMINA. Casagrand brings a strong track record of delivery and a clear focus on quality, and we share that commitment. Our team is ready to move into the next phase of construction, and we look forward to working closely with Casagrand to deliver a development that meets the highest standards of build quality, safety and timely completion."
Located at Dubai Islands, Casagrand HERMINA continues to attract interest from regional and international buyers seeking long-term value in a waterfront residential destination. The project forms part of Casagrand's broader growth strategy in the UAE, with more than 6 million sq. ft. of planned residential and mixed-use developments over the next three years.
For more information, visit: Casagrand UAE
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