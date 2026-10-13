Selma Blair, 54, Detained After Alleged Assault on Flight Crew
(MENAFN) Actress Selma Blair was taken into custody late Sunday after allegedly assaulting crew members on a domestic flight into New York City, according to a major U.S. cable news network, which reported the arrest Monday.
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey told the network its officers responded to a report of a “physically abusive passenger” on a Delta Air Lines flight.
Officers moved in around 11 pm local time (0300GMT Monday), after the jet, which had departed Los Angeles, touched down at John F. Kennedy International Airport.
“Suspect was identified as Selma Blair, a 54-year-old woman. She was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for evaluation,” police said.
Two flight attendants were hurt in the confrontation, and one needed hospital treatment and a medical evaluation, authorities said.
The violence allegedly continued after Blair was removed from the plane. A celebrity news outlet reported that she kicked a Port Authority police officer in the head while being taken to the hospital, then allegedly assaulted a nurse once she arrived.
A representative for the actress told the same outlet that a sudden health crisis triggered the episode. The representative said Blair suffered a medical emergency that caused the behavior, and that she received medical attention on arrival at the hospital.
Blair was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018. She has been in remission since 2021 after chemotherapy and other treatments, though she reportedly still struggles with fatigue and other lingering effects.
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey told the network its officers responded to a report of a “physically abusive passenger” on a Delta Air Lines flight.
Officers moved in around 11 pm local time (0300GMT Monday), after the jet, which had departed Los Angeles, touched down at John F. Kennedy International Airport.
“Suspect was identified as Selma Blair, a 54-year-old woman. She was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for evaluation,” police said.
Two flight attendants were hurt in the confrontation, and one needed hospital treatment and a medical evaluation, authorities said.
The violence allegedly continued after Blair was removed from the plane. A celebrity news outlet reported that she kicked a Port Authority police officer in the head while being taken to the hospital, then allegedly assaulted a nurse once she arrived.
A representative for the actress told the same outlet that a sudden health crisis triggered the episode. The representative said Blair suffered a medical emergency that caused the behavior, and that she received medical attention on arrival at the hospital.
Blair was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018. She has been in remission since 2021 after chemotherapy and other treatments, though she reportedly still struggles with fatigue and other lingering effects.
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