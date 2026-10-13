H.E. Ms. Nadeska Imara Cuthbert Carlson Conferred With Patronship Of Indo Nicaragua Film And Cultural Forum
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: In a significant step towards strengthening cultural and creative relations between India and Nicaragua, H.E. Ms. Nadeska Imara Cuthbert Carlson, Ambassador of Nicaragua, was presented with the Patronship of the Indo Nicaragua Film and Cultural Forum by Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI), Founder of Noida Film City and Chancellor of AAFT University at Marwah Studios, Film City, Noida.
The Patronship was presented in recognition of the Ambassador's support and commitment to strengthening friendship and cooperation between India and Nicaragua through films, media, art, culture and creative exchanges.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah said,“It is an honour to welcome H.E. Ms. Nadeska Imara Cuthbert Carlson as the Patron of the Indo Nicaragua Film and Cultural Forum. Diplomacy today is not limited to government-to-government relations; culture, cinema, education and people-to-people contact play an equally important role in bringing nations closer.”
“India and Nicaragua have immense possibilities for collaboration in cinema, television, digital media, performing arts, music, fashion, tourism and education. With the guidance and support of Her Excellency, the Forum will work to create meaningful opportunities for artists, filmmakers, media professionals and young people from both countries to interact and collaborate,” Dr. Marwah added.
Dr. Marwah further stated that the Indo Nicaragua Film and Cultural Forum would serve as a bridge between the creative communities of the two nations and promote greater understanding of each other's cultural heritage. He reiterated his commitment to the mission of using film and culture as instruments of friendship, peace and international cooperation.
Accepting the Patronship, H.E. Ms. Nadeska Imara Cuthbert Carlson, Ambassador of Nicaragua, thanked Dr. Sandeep Marwah and ICMEI for the honour and expressed her appreciation for the initiative.
She said,“I am deeply honoured and grateful to receive the Patronship of the Indo Nicaragua Film and Cultural Forum. Culture is one of the most beautiful ways to connect people, and cinema provides a powerful platform through which nations can share their stories, traditions and values.”
The Ambassador expressed her willingness to support initiatives that bring Indian and Nicaraguan artists, filmmakers, students and cultural institutions closer. She said that the Forum would provide an excellent opportunity to enhance people-to-people relations and promote greater awareness of Nicaragua's culture and creative heritage in India.
The Patronship was presented in recognition of the Ambassador's support and commitment to strengthening friendship and cooperation between India and Nicaragua through films, media, art, culture and creative exchanges.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah said,“It is an honour to welcome H.E. Ms. Nadeska Imara Cuthbert Carlson as the Patron of the Indo Nicaragua Film and Cultural Forum. Diplomacy today is not limited to government-to-government relations; culture, cinema, education and people-to-people contact play an equally important role in bringing nations closer.”
“India and Nicaragua have immense possibilities for collaboration in cinema, television, digital media, performing arts, music, fashion, tourism and education. With the guidance and support of Her Excellency, the Forum will work to create meaningful opportunities for artists, filmmakers, media professionals and young people from both countries to interact and collaborate,” Dr. Marwah added.
Dr. Marwah further stated that the Indo Nicaragua Film and Cultural Forum would serve as a bridge between the creative communities of the two nations and promote greater understanding of each other's cultural heritage. He reiterated his commitment to the mission of using film and culture as instruments of friendship, peace and international cooperation.
Accepting the Patronship, H.E. Ms. Nadeska Imara Cuthbert Carlson, Ambassador of Nicaragua, thanked Dr. Sandeep Marwah and ICMEI for the honour and expressed her appreciation for the initiative.
She said,“I am deeply honoured and grateful to receive the Patronship of the Indo Nicaragua Film and Cultural Forum. Culture is one of the most beautiful ways to connect people, and cinema provides a powerful platform through which nations can share their stories, traditions and values.”
The Ambassador expressed her willingness to support initiatives that bring Indian and Nicaraguan artists, filmmakers, students and cultural institutions closer. She said that the Forum would provide an excellent opportunity to enhance people-to-people relations and promote greater awareness of Nicaragua's culture and creative heritage in India.
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