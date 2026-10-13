NHAI Introduces Stricter Monitoring To Ensure Clean And Well-Maintained Toilet Blocks And Other Facilities At Toll Plazas
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 13th October 2026: As part of its continued efforts to improve cleanliness and maintenance of toilet facilities along National Highways, NHAI has introduced a stricter monitoring and enforcement mechanism. The new measures will ensure proper upkeep and maintenance of toilet blocks and other facilities, including toll collection booths, surrounding areas and signboards. The citizen-centric initiative also aims to ensure that agencies responsible for maintaining public-facing infrastructure meet prescribed service standards and address deficiencies promptly.
User Fee Collection Agencies will be required to comply with the prescribed service standards for toilets and other facilities. Under the new mechanism, NHAI officials will inspect these facilities at least once every week. If any deficiency is found, the concerned User Fee Collection Agency will be issued a show-cause notice and directed to rectify the issue within the stipulated time.
To ensure transparency and proper monitoring, notices along with dated photographs will be uploaded on NHAI's Data Lake portal. The concerned agency will also be required to submit its reply and upload photographs showing the corrective action taken. NHAI field units will monitor progress and ensure that deficiencies are addressed within the prescribed time.
Penalties for non-compliance
Where a deficiency amounts to a violation of the contract or prescribed service standards, NHAI will impose the applicable penalty in accordance with the contractual provisions and existing guidelines.
NHAI has also introduced a provision to take action against agencies that repeatedly fail to rectify deficiencies. If the number of notices for unresolved deficiencies reaches or exceeds 10% of the total number of toll plazas being operated by an agency, the agency will be declared a non-performer. Such an agency will not be eligible to participate in bidding for toll plazas, regular toll plaza contracts, civil works or any other NHAI bid for a period of 15 days or until all pending deficiencies are rectified.
The new mechanism will apply to publicly funded toll plazas and other toll plazas where User Fee Collection Agencies are appointed by NHAI. It will operate in addition to the existing policies, guidelines and contractual provisions.
National Highway Users at the Core of Facilities
In 2025, NHAI launched its citizen-centric initiative, the 'Clean Toilet Picture Challenge'. The unique initiative encourages National Highway users to report unclean toilet facilities at the toll plazas by uploading clear, geo-tagged, and time-stamped photographs through the Rajmargyatra Mobile App. Each eligible vehicle registration number reporting such an instance receives a reward of Rs. 1,000 (Rupees One Thousand) in the form of a FASTag recharge.
Through 'Clean Toilet Picture Challenge' and strengthening of the monitoring framework, NHAI is adopting a multi-pronged approach towards improving toilet facilities along National Highways. The approach combines public participation, regular inspections, digital documentation and time-bound corrective action to improve service delivery and ensure accountability among agencies responsible for maintaining these facilities.
By enabling citizens to report deficiencies and strengthening oversight of service providers, NHAI aims to promote cleaner, better-maintained toilet facilities and provide an enhanced traveling experience for National Highway users.
User Fee Collection Agencies will be required to comply with the prescribed service standards for toilets and other facilities. Under the new mechanism, NHAI officials will inspect these facilities at least once every week. If any deficiency is found, the concerned User Fee Collection Agency will be issued a show-cause notice and directed to rectify the issue within the stipulated time.
To ensure transparency and proper monitoring, notices along with dated photographs will be uploaded on NHAI's Data Lake portal. The concerned agency will also be required to submit its reply and upload photographs showing the corrective action taken. NHAI field units will monitor progress and ensure that deficiencies are addressed within the prescribed time.
Penalties for non-compliance
Where a deficiency amounts to a violation of the contract or prescribed service standards, NHAI will impose the applicable penalty in accordance with the contractual provisions and existing guidelines.
NHAI has also introduced a provision to take action against agencies that repeatedly fail to rectify deficiencies. If the number of notices for unresolved deficiencies reaches or exceeds 10% of the total number of toll plazas being operated by an agency, the agency will be declared a non-performer. Such an agency will not be eligible to participate in bidding for toll plazas, regular toll plaza contracts, civil works or any other NHAI bid for a period of 15 days or until all pending deficiencies are rectified.
The new mechanism will apply to publicly funded toll plazas and other toll plazas where User Fee Collection Agencies are appointed by NHAI. It will operate in addition to the existing policies, guidelines and contractual provisions.
National Highway Users at the Core of Facilities
In 2025, NHAI launched its citizen-centric initiative, the 'Clean Toilet Picture Challenge'. The unique initiative encourages National Highway users to report unclean toilet facilities at the toll plazas by uploading clear, geo-tagged, and time-stamped photographs through the Rajmargyatra Mobile App. Each eligible vehicle registration number reporting such an instance receives a reward of Rs. 1,000 (Rupees One Thousand) in the form of a FASTag recharge.
Through 'Clean Toilet Picture Challenge' and strengthening of the monitoring framework, NHAI is adopting a multi-pronged approach towards improving toilet facilities along National Highways. The approach combines public participation, regular inspections, digital documentation and time-bound corrective action to improve service delivery and ensure accountability among agencies responsible for maintaining these facilities.
By enabling citizens to report deficiencies and strengthening oversight of service providers, NHAI aims to promote cleaner, better-maintained toilet facilities and provide an enhanced traveling experience for National Highway users.
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