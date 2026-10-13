TCS And Manageengine Join Hands To Further India's Sovereign Cloud Mission
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Chennai, India, October 13, 2026 - ManageEngine, a division of Zoho Corporation and a leading provider of enterprise IT management and security solutions, and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a global leader in IT services, consulting, and business solutions, today announced a strategic technology partnership that aims to accelerate the adoption of sovereign cloud in India. As part of the engagement, ManageEngine's enterprise IT solutions will be deployed in TCS SovereignSecure CloudTM, TCS' indigenous AI-enabled cloud offering.
India's accelerating cloud adoption and expanding digital economy are increasing demand for resilient cloud infrastructure. Governments and enterprises are prioritizing solutions that keep data within local jurisdiction and support operational continuity. Through this partnership, TCS SovereignSecure CloudTM is enhanced with ManageEngine's enterprise IT management capabilities, helping address India's growing need for secure and reliable sovereign cloud services.
TCS Cloud Offering Supports India's Strategic Priorities
The AI-enabled TCS SovereignSecure CloudTM offers organizations a resilient infrastructure, scalability, and security, all under sovereign principles. Drawing from its experience of driving digital transformation across the world, TCS will provide India with a sovereign cloud architecture, deployment frameworks, and security expertise.
Satishchandra Doreswamy, Vice President and Global Head, TCS SovereignSecure CloudTM, said,“Sovereign cloud technology will play an important role in India's AI-led transformation, enabling organizations to innovate while retaining control over their data and critical workloads. TCS SovereignSecure CloudTM brings together secure cloud infrastructure, architecture and deployment capabilities to help customers address their sovereignty and regulatory requirements. By adding ManageEngine's enterprise IT management capabilities to this ecosystem, we will help government, public sector and enterprise customers manage their cloud and AI workloads securely, reliably and at scale.”
ManageEngine Solutions Offer Reliability to Customers
ManageEngine builds its entire technology stack on its own-a philosophy that has shaped the company's approach to data privacy, security, and innovation since its founding in 2002. Its digital enterprise management suite breaks down silos and helps teams to manage the entire IT infrastructure end-to-end. A combination of in-house engineering, a commitment to protect and safeguard customer data, and a security-first mindset ensures organizations can optimize IT efficiency through its solutions, even as they navigate an increasingly challenging threat landscape.
“India is ready for the next phase of digital sovereignty, and the country's technology companies have an important role to play in enabling it. We are pleased to partner with TCS to support sovereign cloud adoption across government, public sector and private enterprises. With more than two decades of experience in managing complex cloud infrastructures, we will help TCS and its customers operate their sovereign cloud workloads with confidence and reliability,” said Rajesh Ganesan, CEO of ManageEngine.
About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
Tata Consultancy Services (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) is a preferred technology partner for industry-leading organizations worldwide. Since its founding in 1968, TCS has maintained the highest standards of innovation, engineering excellence, and customer service.
Its goal is to become the world's largest AI-powered technology services company, enabling customers to transform across the entire AI value chain, from infrastructure to intelligence.
Rooted in the Tata Group's long-standing tradition, TCS is focused on creating long-term value for its clients, investors, employees, and the communities it serves. With a highly skilled workforce operating across 56 countries and 194 service delivery centers worldwide, the company has been recognized as one of the best places to work across six continents. By rapidly applying and scaling emerging technologies, TCS has built long-term partnerships with customers, helping them become perpetually adaptive enterprises.
TCS sponsors 14 of the world's most prestigious marathons and endurance events, including the TCS New York City Marathon, the TCS London Marathon, the Tata Mumbai Marathon, and the TCS Sydney Marathon, with a focus on promoting health, sustainability, and stronger communities.
TCS generated consolidated revenues of over US$30 billion for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026.
About ManageEngine
ManageEngine is a division of Zoho Corporation and a leading provider of IT management and security solutions for organizations across the world. With a powerful, flexible, and AI-powered digital enterprise management platform, we help businesses get their work done from anywhere and everywhere-better, safer, and faster.
India's accelerating cloud adoption and expanding digital economy are increasing demand for resilient cloud infrastructure. Governments and enterprises are prioritizing solutions that keep data within local jurisdiction and support operational continuity. Through this partnership, TCS SovereignSecure CloudTM is enhanced with ManageEngine's enterprise IT management capabilities, helping address India's growing need for secure and reliable sovereign cloud services.
TCS Cloud Offering Supports India's Strategic Priorities
The AI-enabled TCS SovereignSecure CloudTM offers organizations a resilient infrastructure, scalability, and security, all under sovereign principles. Drawing from its experience of driving digital transformation across the world, TCS will provide India with a sovereign cloud architecture, deployment frameworks, and security expertise.
Satishchandra Doreswamy, Vice President and Global Head, TCS SovereignSecure CloudTM, said,“Sovereign cloud technology will play an important role in India's AI-led transformation, enabling organizations to innovate while retaining control over their data and critical workloads. TCS SovereignSecure CloudTM brings together secure cloud infrastructure, architecture and deployment capabilities to help customers address their sovereignty and regulatory requirements. By adding ManageEngine's enterprise IT management capabilities to this ecosystem, we will help government, public sector and enterprise customers manage their cloud and AI workloads securely, reliably and at scale.”
ManageEngine Solutions Offer Reliability to Customers
ManageEngine builds its entire technology stack on its own-a philosophy that has shaped the company's approach to data privacy, security, and innovation since its founding in 2002. Its digital enterprise management suite breaks down silos and helps teams to manage the entire IT infrastructure end-to-end. A combination of in-house engineering, a commitment to protect and safeguard customer data, and a security-first mindset ensures organizations can optimize IT efficiency through its solutions, even as they navigate an increasingly challenging threat landscape.
“India is ready for the next phase of digital sovereignty, and the country's technology companies have an important role to play in enabling it. We are pleased to partner with TCS to support sovereign cloud adoption across government, public sector and private enterprises. With more than two decades of experience in managing complex cloud infrastructures, we will help TCS and its customers operate their sovereign cloud workloads with confidence and reliability,” said Rajesh Ganesan, CEO of ManageEngine.
About Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
Tata Consultancy Services (BSE: 532540, NSE: TCS) is a preferred technology partner for industry-leading organizations worldwide. Since its founding in 1968, TCS has maintained the highest standards of innovation, engineering excellence, and customer service.
Its goal is to become the world's largest AI-powered technology services company, enabling customers to transform across the entire AI value chain, from infrastructure to intelligence.
Rooted in the Tata Group's long-standing tradition, TCS is focused on creating long-term value for its clients, investors, employees, and the communities it serves. With a highly skilled workforce operating across 56 countries and 194 service delivery centers worldwide, the company has been recognized as one of the best places to work across six continents. By rapidly applying and scaling emerging technologies, TCS has built long-term partnerships with customers, helping them become perpetually adaptive enterprises.
TCS sponsors 14 of the world's most prestigious marathons and endurance events, including the TCS New York City Marathon, the TCS London Marathon, the Tata Mumbai Marathon, and the TCS Sydney Marathon, with a focus on promoting health, sustainability, and stronger communities.
TCS generated consolidated revenues of over US$30 billion for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026.
About ManageEngine
ManageEngine is a division of Zoho Corporation and a leading provider of IT management and security solutions for organizations across the world. With a powerful, flexible, and AI-powered digital enterprise management platform, we help businesses get their work done from anywhere and everywhere-better, safer, and faster.
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