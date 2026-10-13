EBG Group Bets On India's Experiential Dining Boom With Tarzan Jungle Cafe
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 13 October 2026: EBG Group, a diversified Indian business group with interests across mobility, health & wellness, realty, technology, lifestyle and food & beverages, has announced Tarzan Jungle Cafe, a nature-led experiential dining concept that combines immersive jungle-inspired spaces with fresh, farm-linked food and its 'Know Your Source' approach. With a long-term vision of opening more than 100 cafes across Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities over the next three years, the group has earmarked an investment of over ₹2 crore to develop the first Jungle Flagship Cafe.
The first Tarzan Jungle Cafe will open in Hyderabad by March 2027, followed by a phased expansion into Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and other major cities. EBG Group will initially establish company-operated flagship cafes before expanding through a structured franchise model.
“India is moving from simply dining out to choosing places that reflect how people want to live. With Tarzan Jungle Cafe, we want to bring together the emotion of nature, the excitement of an immersive experience and the trust of food whose source can increasingly be seen and understood. Our ambition is to build a concept that is distinctive enough to create an experience, yet structured enough to scale across cities,” said, Dr. Irfan Khan, Founder & Chairman, EBG Group.
He added that a defining element of the café will be EBG Group's 'Know Your Source' approach.“The company intends to build a qualified sourcing network that prioritises fresh fruits, vegetables, grains, dairy and proteins from identified farms, producers and approved supply partners, with local and seasonal sourcing wherever practical. As the platform evolves, selected ingredients may carry digital provenance, allowing customers to understand where their food comes from and how it reaches the café,” said Dr Irfan.
Tarzan Jungle Cafe builds on EBG Group's growing portfolio of experience-led food and beverage brands. The group already operates 50+ Adhira & Appa Coffee cafés, Natuf Café, its Levantine café brand, and Chhota Bheem Cafe in Hyderabad, a children-focused experiential dining concept designed for families. These brands reflect the group's focus on creating destinations that offer consumers an experience beyond the menu.
The announcement comes as India's organised food-service industry is witnessing a shift towards experience-led dining destinations. According to the National Restaurant Association of India's India Food Services Report 2024, the Indian food-services market is projected to grow from ₹5.69 lakh crore in FY24 to ₹7.76 lakh crore by FY28, driven by changing consumer preferences around dining experiences, food quality and transparency. Tarzan Jungle Cafe is being positioned as a multi-occasion destination for families, young adults, couples, professionals and consumers interested in conscious living. Designed for everyday dining, weekend outings, celebrations, date nights, informal meetings and community experiences, the brand aims to create a sense of discovery while remaining commercially scalable across cities.
The brand will be introduced through three formats: Tarzan Express (Pod/Kiosk), Tarzan Midway Café, and Jungle Flagship (G+1, approximately 3,500–5,000 sq. ft.) The first Hyderabad outlet will serve as the prototype for the brand's expansion across India, bringing the feeling of nature and escape into an accessible urban dining experience.
About EBG Group
EBG Group is a diversified Indian enterprise with interests across mobility, health & wellness, realty, technology, lifestyle, food & beverages and social impact. Across its portfolio, the Group focuses on building and scaling consumer and business platforms through partnerships, operating systems, brand development and expansion. Its broader philosophy is centred on People, Planet and Progress.
The first Tarzan Jungle Cafe will open in Hyderabad by March 2027, followed by a phased expansion into Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and other major cities. EBG Group will initially establish company-operated flagship cafes before expanding through a structured franchise model.
“India is moving from simply dining out to choosing places that reflect how people want to live. With Tarzan Jungle Cafe, we want to bring together the emotion of nature, the excitement of an immersive experience and the trust of food whose source can increasingly be seen and understood. Our ambition is to build a concept that is distinctive enough to create an experience, yet structured enough to scale across cities,” said, Dr. Irfan Khan, Founder & Chairman, EBG Group.
He added that a defining element of the café will be EBG Group's 'Know Your Source' approach.“The company intends to build a qualified sourcing network that prioritises fresh fruits, vegetables, grains, dairy and proteins from identified farms, producers and approved supply partners, with local and seasonal sourcing wherever practical. As the platform evolves, selected ingredients may carry digital provenance, allowing customers to understand where their food comes from and how it reaches the café,” said Dr Irfan.
Tarzan Jungle Cafe builds on EBG Group's growing portfolio of experience-led food and beverage brands. The group already operates 50+ Adhira & Appa Coffee cafés, Natuf Café, its Levantine café brand, and Chhota Bheem Cafe in Hyderabad, a children-focused experiential dining concept designed for families. These brands reflect the group's focus on creating destinations that offer consumers an experience beyond the menu.
The announcement comes as India's organised food-service industry is witnessing a shift towards experience-led dining destinations. According to the National Restaurant Association of India's India Food Services Report 2024, the Indian food-services market is projected to grow from ₹5.69 lakh crore in FY24 to ₹7.76 lakh crore by FY28, driven by changing consumer preferences around dining experiences, food quality and transparency. Tarzan Jungle Cafe is being positioned as a multi-occasion destination for families, young adults, couples, professionals and consumers interested in conscious living. Designed for everyday dining, weekend outings, celebrations, date nights, informal meetings and community experiences, the brand aims to create a sense of discovery while remaining commercially scalable across cities.
The brand will be introduced through three formats: Tarzan Express (Pod/Kiosk), Tarzan Midway Café, and Jungle Flagship (G+1, approximately 3,500–5,000 sq. ft.) The first Hyderabad outlet will serve as the prototype for the brand's expansion across India, bringing the feeling of nature and escape into an accessible urban dining experience.
About EBG Group
EBG Group is a diversified Indian enterprise with interests across mobility, health & wellness, realty, technology, lifestyle, food & beverages and social impact. Across its portfolio, the Group focuses on building and scaling consumer and business platforms through partnerships, operating systems, brand development and expansion. Its broader philosophy is centred on People, Planet and Progress.
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