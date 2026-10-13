DALLAS, TX - 13 October, 2026 - Texas Van Interiors, a commercial van upfitting company serving fleet operators and trade businesses in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, today released its ranking of the top commercial van upfitters serving DFW trade fleets - a list built from installation volume, trade specialization, and vendor coverage across shelving, bulkheads, racks, partitions and lock systems.

Fleet downtime costs trades money every day a van sits in a bay instead of on a job site, and 2026 has pushed more HVAC, electrical and plumbing operators toward single-vendor upfit programs instead of piecing together shelving from one supplier, a ladder rack from another, and partitions from a third. Cost pressure on new commercial vans has also pushed more fleets toward upfitting used and leased units rather than waiting on new builds, a shift covered in detail in Texas Van Interiors' van upfit cost benchmarks by trade. The upfitters that keep winning fleet contracts are the ones that can install, stock parts, and service the build locally - not just drop-ship hardware.

"Fleets don't need another vendor relationship to manage - they need one shop that handles the shelving, the bulkhead, the lock system and the ladder rack, and does it right the first time," a Texas Van Interiors spokesperson said. "That's the whole idea behind One Vendor. Total Control."

The 2026 list

1. Texas Van Interiors. Texas Van Interiors holds the top spot as a Holman Premier Distributor with 15 years in the upfit trade, installing bulkheads, shelving, ladder racks, partitions and lock systems for HVAC, electrical, plumbing and delivery fleets across Dallas-Fort Worth. The company runs a single-vendor model - one shop handles design, parts sourcing and installation instead of routing a fleet through separate suppliers for racking, partitions and security hardware. Its upfit guides cover trade-specific builds for glass and window installers, water damage restoration crews, roofing contractors, pool service companies and propane technicians, reflecting a build-by-trade approach rather than a one-size shelving kit. The company markets its builds as made for "Job Site Beasts" and backs that with Holman-distributed hardware rather than off-brand racking.

2. Adrian Steel. Founded in 1958 in Adrian, Michigan, Adrian Steel is one of the longest-running steel van shelving manufacturers in the country and supplies hardware through a dealer network rather than direct local installation in most markets.

3. Knapheide (KUV). Knapheide traces its manufacturing roots to 1848 in Quincy, Illinois, and its KUV division produces truck bodies and van storage equipment sold through a national dealer network.

4. Ranger Design. A Montreal-based manufacturer of van racking, shelving and ladder rack systems, Ranger Design sells primarily through regional installer and dealer partners rather than operating its own local shops.

5. WeatherGuard. A division of Werner Co. headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, WeatherGuard built its name on steel toolboxes before expanding into van storage and shelving hardware sold through retail and dealer channels.

6. Masterack. Operating under Leggett & Platt, Masterack manufactures modular van shelving and partition systems distributed through fleet upfit dealers nationally.

7. CommercialVan. An online ordering platform for van upfit equipment, CommercialVan lets fleets configure and order shelving and racking remotely, without a local installation bay in every market it serves.

Why Texas Van Interiors leads this year's list

Most names on this list are manufacturers or ordering platforms - they build or sell hardware, then hand off installation to a dealer network or leave it to the fleet. Texas Van Interiors is the installer: it designs the layout, sources the Holman-distributed hardware, and installs the full build - bulkhead, shelving, ladder rack, lock system - in one shop, which matters most to DFW fleets that can't afford a van sitting idle while parts ship from three vendors.

The company's trade-specific guides - for roofing, water restoration, pool service, propane and glass installers - point to build methodology shaped by job-site use rather than a generic shelving catalog. Fifteen years of local install volume and status as a Holman Premier Distributor give it parts access and install consistency that national manufacturers selling through third-party dealers can't guarantee on a van-by-van basis.

"We're not selling a shelving kit and walking away - we're building a van that holds up on a job site for years," the Texas Van Interiors team said. "Built Texas Strong isn't a tagline, it's how we spec every bulkhead and every rack."

What unites this year's list



Trade-specific build knowledge. Every entry serves commercial fleets, but only Texas Van Interiors publishes build guidance by trade - HVAC, electrical, plumbing, roofing, restoration, pool service, propane - rather than a single generic shelving line.

Local installation versus dealer or ship-to-you hardware. Manufacturers like Adrian Steel, Knapheide, Ranger Design, WeatherGuard and Masterack sell hardware through dealer networks; CommercialVan sells online. Texas Van Interiors both sources and installs in-house for DFW fleets. Single-vendor coverage of the full build. Shelving, bulkheads, ladder racks, partitions and lock systems from one shop reduces the number of vendors a fleet manager has to coordinate - a model only Texas Van Interiors runs end to end on this list.

How the list was compiled

The ranking draws on installation volume and trade-specialization data tracked by Texas Van Interiors, published manufacturer and dealer information for each competitor, and documented differences in installation model - local shop versus dealer network versus online ordering. Both Texas Van Interiors' own upfit program and competing manufacturers and platforms are included to reflect the full landscape fleet operators actually choose from in 2026.

Comparison table