The Gwak's The Station Delivers A Darkly Comic Memoir Of A First Job Gone Wrong

MENAFN - GetNews)"The Station by The GwaK"The Station is a grossly shocking, irreverent memoir about a young boy's first job, and the unsettling world he enters when he begins working at a gas station in a dangerous part of town.

NEW YORK, NY - October 13, 2026 After being expelled from middle school, the young narrator confronts the drudgery of earning a paycheck. Amidst a never-ending onslaught of gas and nicotine hungry motorists is the stations owner, a wildly bizarre and unpredictable man hellbent on troublemaking. Confounded by responsibility, the decadence of society, and the mania of his new boss, the boy delves into a world where chaos becomes routine, and laughter can arrive in the middle of the worst situations.

Once the narrator adapts to his role, an accusation threatens to upend his life. With few people willing to speak for him, he is left waiting to see how far the consequences will reach. Told in the narrator's unswerving voice, The Station blends black humor with a portrait of childhood alienation, working-class struggle, and a young person's uncertain search for belonging.

The book is the first volume in Resumé of My Discontent, an upcoming series of memoirs examining angst, hardship, and darkly comic introspection. Readers should be aware that the book contains explicit language and disturbing subject matter.

The GwaK describes his writing as unfiltered and rooted in personal experience. His work brings the macabre into focus through blunt, impudent prose. The Station introduces the voice and perspective that will continue throughout the series.

About the Author

The author chooses to be just as obscure in his bios as the name he writes under. The name comes from his internet presence alter-ego-a foul-mouthed, uncompromising voice of self-preservation and a poet, as seen on his website thegwak.

The Station is available for purchase on Amazon.

Book Details

Title: The Station Author: The GwaK Publisher: Independently Published Publication Date: August 15, 2025 ISBN: 9798992959307 Genre: Memoir / Humor

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