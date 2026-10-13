New Middle-Grade Young Adult Novel 3 Pete By LT Wineland Brings A Fight For Fairness To The Baseball Diamond

MENAFN - GetNews)"3 Pete By LT Wineland"A determined twelve-year-old and a standout young pitcher challenge an old Little League rule in a story of teamwork, courage, and a chance to change the game.

NEW YORK, NY - October 13, 2026 - 3 Pete, a newly released middle-grade and teen novel by LT Wineland, follows a young baseball player whose plan to lead his team to victory becomes something much bigger: a fight to give every child a fair chance to play.

Known for hitting three home runs in one game, 3 Pete Grendel understands baseball. What he does not expect is to find the best pitcher in town throwing alone. Josie Albright has a blazing fastball and a slow pitch that leaves batters swinging far too soon, but she cannot join the Dirtballs unless the entire Little League opens its doors to girls.

Pete sets out to convince his teammates, coaches, and town officials that Josie belongs on the field. The effort puts him at odds with long-held traditions, skeptical players, and a neighboring team determined to rule the diamond. As the state championship approaches, the Dirtballs must learn that a winning team is built on more than strong arms and home runs, it is built on respect, resolve, and making room for someone who has been unfairly left out.

With baseball action, rivalries, humor, and a message that still matters, 3 Pete invites young readers to cheer for a team willing to stand up for what is right.

About the Authors

Lloyd and Teri Wineland are the husband-and-wife creative team behind LT Wineland Children's Books, the Cloverdale Farm Series, and the world of Cosmo. Their work draws on decades of lived experience, including 22 years operating an 80-acre horse and cattle farm in Kentucky and 15 years publishing a regional equine magazine. Their books explore empathy, feelings, kindness, and the everyday moments that help young readers better understand themselves and others.

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3 Pete is available on Amazon:

Book Information:

3 Pete By LT Wineland Independently Published Published: September 13, 2026 ISBN: 9798173347817 Genre: Middle Grade, Teens