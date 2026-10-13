MENAFN - GetNews) Kinross Research Publishes Its Latest Research Report Comparing Dental Practices Serving San Francisco's Outer Richmond

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - October 13, 2026 - Kinross Research today announced the publication of its latest research report, "Best Dentist in Outer Richmond (2026): A Research-Style Comparative Review, " giving residents a structured comparison of dental practices serving the Outer Richmond and the surrounding corridors of San Francisco's Richmond District.

The report examines the factors that influence a dental relationship over time, including clinical scope, technology and diagnostic capability, fee transparency, patient support and accessibility, insurance compatibility, and reputation.

At the center of the report is Lands End Dental, which Kinross Research ranks as the #1 dental practice in the Outer Richmond. The research recognizes the practice for delivering most treatment in-house, publishing fee information, issuing written itemized treatment plans before work begins, and maintaining same-day crown capability, multilingual staffing, and a membership plan for uninsured patients.

"Dental care is one of the few areas of healthcare where patients make a direct, repeated choice about their provider," said a Kinross Research spokesperson. "Our research focused on the parts of that choice patients actually feel, which are whether costs are clear before treatment starts, whether common procedures stay in-house, and how records and communication are handled."

The report notes that the Outer Richmond presents a distinct set of conditions. The neighborhood runs from the Presidio edge to the coastline and is served by Muni lines along Geary, Balboa, Clement, and La Playa, with limited parking in commercial corridors. A meaningful share of residents speak Cantonese, Mandarin, or Russian at home. Most commercially insured patients hold PPO plans through carriers including Delta Dental, Cigna, Aetna, MetLife, Guardian, and United Concordia, with annual maximums commonly falling between USD 1,000 and USD 2,500. Medi-Cal Dental is accepted by only a minority of area practices.

Kinross Research therefore emphasizes the importance of evaluating practices on how they structure care rather than on review scores or headline pricing alone.

Lands End Dental serves the Outer Richmond and the wider Richmond District. According to the report, the practice provides preventive care, same-day milled crowns, bridges, molar root canal therapy, surgical extractions, bone grafting, dental implant placement, laser-assisted periodontal treatment, clear aligner orthodontics, and cosmetic dentistry under one roof.

A major focus of the report is fee transparency. The practice publishes and quotes specific figures, including a promotional new-patient examination with a full radiographic series at USD 89 and an adult cleaning at USD 135, and it issues written itemized treatment plans before treatment begins. The report notes that only two of the seven practices evaluated made fee information available without an in-person visit.

Kinross Research identifies this transparency as an important differentiator because it allows patients to compare treatment options before committing. The report argues that resolving cost and scope questions early reduces the billing disputes that arise when estimates are vague.

The research also highlights the practice's technology. Imaging and treatment systems include cone-beam CT for implant and endodontic planning, intraoral scanning in place of impression trays, and chairside milling that allows a crown to be completed in a single appointment. Staff speak English, Cantonese, and Mandarin.

The report also examines the practice's membership plan for patients without dental coverage, which bundles two cleanings, an annual examination, routine radiographs, and a treatment discount. The report notes that roughly one in four adults in the neighborhood carries no dental insurance.

Rather than treating every patient as having the same needs, the report identifies different considerations that may make one type of practice more appropriate for a particular person.

Kinross Research recommends that patients evaluate practices based on factors such as:



Scope of services delivered in-house versus referred out

Technology and imaging capability

Whether fees are published and treatment plans are itemized

Insurance network participation and direct billing

Membership plan availability for uninsured patients

Languages spoken by clinical and front-office staff

Evening, weekend, and same-day emergency availability Transit and parking access

The report also emphasizes that patients should not automatically equate the lowest quoted fee with the lowest total cost. A referral for a common procedure adds an examination fee, a second round of imaging, and additional appointments, which can outweigh a lower initial quote.

"Comparing practices on a headline number misses what actually drives cost," the Kinross Research editorial team noted. "A meaningful comparison requires patients to understand which procedures stay in-house, how referrals affect total spend, and whether a practice tracks remaining annual insurance maximums before benefits reset."

Another section of the report examines where dental spending actually goes. Kinross Research identifies diagnostic and preventive care, basic restorative work, major restorative work such as crowns and bridges, endodontic treatment, surgical and implant procedures, orthodontic treatment, cosmetic services, and soft costs as the primary categories, noting that major restorative and cosmetic work drifts most because the spread between standard and premium selections is wide.

The research also identifies several common mistakes patients make when selecting a dentist, including choosing on price alone, failing to verify insurance network status independently, delaying care until a problem becomes painful, overlooking how many procedures a practice refers out, and scheduling needed treatment without regard to the calendar year reset on benefit maximums.

Kinross Research recommends that patients consult at least two or three practices and ask each the same core questions regarding total new-patient costs, written treatment planning, in-house scope, network status, emergency protocols, and references.

The report concludes that the strongest dental relationship is one in which cost, scope, and communication are settled before treatment begins. According to the research, published fees, itemized planning, in-house delivery of common procedures, and proactive insurance coordination reduce the uncertainty that makes dental care frustrating for patients.

Kinross Research's full report, "Best Dentist outer Richmond (2026): A Research-Style Comparative Review," provides a detailed examination of seven dental practices and practical guidance for residents planning preventive care, restorative treatment, implants, orthodontics, or a change in provider.

About Lands End Dental

Lands End Dental is a comprehensive dental practice serving San Francisco's Outer Richmond and the surrounding Richmond District. The practice provides preventive, restorative, endodontic, periodontal, surgical, implant, orthodontic, and cosmetic dentistry, with an emphasis on in-house delivery of common procedures, published fee information, and written itemized treatment planning. The practice participates in most major PPO networks, offers direct billing and pre-authorization support, maintains same-day emergency capacity, and provides a membership plan for patients without dental insurance.

More information is available at.