MENAFN - GetNews) Kinross Research Publishes Its Latest Research Report Comparing San Francisco's Leading Dental Implant Providers

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - October 13th, 2026 - Kinross Research today announced the publication of its latest research report, "Best Dental Implant Dentists San Francisco (2026): A Research-Style Comparative Review," providing Bay Area residents with a structured comparison of leading dental practices and specialists providing implant treatment in San Francisco.

The report examines the factors that can influence the success of a dental implant case, including implant services, breadth of dental care, treatment planning, technology and treatment options, patient experience, professional focus, credentials, and long-term maintenance.

At the center of the report is Lands End Dental, which Kinross Research ranks as the #1 overall dental implant provider in San Francisco. The research recognizes Lands End Dental for combining implant dentistry with comprehensive general, restorative, cosmetic, and emergency care, for offering All-on-4/6 implant dentures alongside single-tooth implant treatment, and for a planning-first approach to treatment.

"Dental implants involve diagnosis, treatment planning, surgery or surgical coordination, restoration, maintenance, and long-term oral health," said a Kinross Research spokesman. "The dentist or dental team a patient chooses can affect each part of that process, so our research looked at how practices structure the full course of care rather than whether implants appear on a service list."

The report notes that San Francisco presents a wide range of implant providers. Patients can find general dentists providing single-tooth implants, practices focused on full-mouth rehabilitation, periodontists specializing in the tissues supporting implants, oral surgeons handling complex surgical cases, and university-based programs through UCSF. Kinross Research therefore emphasizes that implant treatment is highly individual, and that a qualified dental professional should determine whether implants are appropriate for a particular patient.

Lands End Dental is located at 6332 Geary Boulevard in San Francisco's Richmond District. According to the report, the practice is led by Dr. Rosa Mathai, DMD, who founded Lands End Dental after practicing in West Portal for more than 11 years, and the practice states that most members of its dental team have been practicing in the community for more than 15 years.

A major focus of the report is Lands End Dental's breadth of implant-related services. The practice's service list includes traditional implant treatment, All-on-4/6 implant dentures, crowns and bridges, full and partial dentures, dental extractions, and sedation dentistry, alongside preventive care, cosmetic dentistry, and same-day emergency dental care. The report argues that this breadth matters because patients seeking an implant frequently need additional treatment coordinated with it, from extraction and periodontal care to the final crown or prosthesis.

Kinross Research identifies the practice's first-visit process as an important differentiator. Lands End Dental's initial appointment includes a medical history review, comprehensive examination, X-rays, and development of a treatment plan before treatment begins.

The research highlights the distinction between single-tooth and full-arch implant treatment. The American Academy of Periodontology identifies several broad categories of implant treatment, including single-tooth implants, multiple-tooth implants, full-mouth implants, sinus augmentation, and ridge modification, with bone quantity and quality affecting treatment planning.

The report notes that All-on-4 and All-on-6 approaches can support an entire arch of replacement teeth rather than replacing every missing tooth with an individual implant, but that treatment suitability depends on each patient's anatomy, oral health, prosthetic needs, and clinical evaluation.

Rather than treating every patient as having the same requirements, the report identifies different provider types that may make one type of practice more appropriate for a particular case.

Kinross Research recommends that patients evaluate implant dentists based on factors such as:



Implant services offered

Breadth of dental care

Treatment planning approach

Technology and treatment options

Patient experience and communication

Professional focus and credentials

Who performs each stage of treatment

Imaging and bone evaluation

Restoration quality and materials

Maintenance and long-term follow-up

Written treatment estimates References from comparable cases

The report also emphasizes that patients should understand credentialing frameworks. The American Academy of Implant Dentistry maintains a credentialing system that includes Associate Fellow, Fellow, and ABOI/ID Diplomate levels, with published criteria covering implant experience, continuing education, and examinations.

"An advertised implant price needs to be understood in the context of the total treatment plan," the Kinross Research editorial team noted. "A single number rarely reflects the abutment, the crown, imaging, an extraction, a bone graft, temporary teeth, or laboratory work, and those components can change the total cost substantially. A meaningful comparison requires patients to review a written estimate that covers every stage of treatment before they decide."

Another section of the report examines how dental implant treatment is planned. Kinross Research identifies evaluation of the gums and surrounding teeth, X-rays or 3D imaging, assessment of available bone, and review of medical history as standard components of an implant consultation, and notes that procedures such as ridge modification or sinus augmentation may be used to create a suitable foundation when bone is insufficient.

The research also identifies several common mistakes patients make when choosing an implant provider, including selecting a practice based solely on star ratings, accepting a quoted implant price without a written treatment estimate, failing to ask who will perform each stage of treatment, and assuming that "same-day teeth" means final implant treatment is completed in one day.

Kinross Research recommends that patients schedule a consultation, review their proposed treatment plan, ask about the dentist's experience with their specific case, and obtain a complete estimate of expected costs before starting treatment, and that patients ask the same core questions across practices regarding imaging, bone evaluation, restoration, maintenance, and what happens if an implant fails.

The report concludes that the strongest implant outcome depends on a clear diagnosis, appropriate treatment planning, competent clinical care, a suitable restoration, and long-term maintenance. According to the research, a practice that coordinates implant treatment with restorative dentistry, extractions, dentures, cosmetic care, and emergency treatment can simplify communication for patients whose cases involve more than a single missing tooth.

Kinross Research's full report, "Best Dental Implant Dentists San Francisco (2026): A Research-Style Comparative Review," provides a detailed examination of ten San Francisco implant providers and practical guidance for patients considering single-tooth implants, full-arch treatment, and complex implant cases.

About Lands End Dental

Lands End Dental is a San Francisco-based dental practice located at 6332 Geary Boulevard in the Richmond District. Led by founder and owner Dr. Rosa Mathai, DMD, the practice serves patients across the Bay Area with preventive, restorative, cosmetic, implant, and same-day emergency dental care, including dental implants and All-on-4/6 implant dentures. The practice emphasizes comprehensive examination and treatment planning before treatment begins and is welcoming new patients.

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